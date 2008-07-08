Where did matter come from?

The question is……When I consider the origins of 'life, the universe and everything', when you go back as far as you can go, it seems to boil down to two simple options……either 1) Matter has always existed or 2) Matter somehow has been created out of a complete vacuum/nothingness.



Now I am certainly no astrophysicist, and maybe I am being too simplistic here but either of these options seems impossible to me and I have always wondered at the resolution to this problem, if indeed there is one.



You may not want to spend any time on this on your podcast, but I would appreciate if you could guide my thinking or tell me where to look in order to get my head around this better.



