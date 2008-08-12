Podcast #160 - August 13th, 2008
Interview with Captain Disillusion
News Items: Bigfoot Body Claim, Invisibility Cloak, Prince Charles on GM Food, Sprinkler Rainbow Lady
Science or Fiction
News Items: Bigfoot Body Claim, Invisibility Cloak, Prince Charles on GM Food, Sprinkler Rainbow Lady
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Bigfoot Body http://www.phantomsandmonsters.com/2008/08/press-release-bigfoot-corpse-in-georgia.html
- Invisibility Again http://technology.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/tech_and_web/article4494440.ece
- Prince Charles Warns of GM Crops http://www.telegraph.co.uk/earth/main.jhtml?xml=/earth/2008/08/12/eacharles112.xml
- Rainbows http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_c6HsiixFS8
Interview
- Interview with Captain Disillusion http://www.youtube.com/user/CaptainDisillusion
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study comparing the prescribing of drugs for erectile dysfunction over the internet to traditional physician consultation found that internet prescribing had greater safety.
- Item #2 Science The US Olympic swim team is benefitting from “top secret” technology based upon studies of fluid mechanics.
- Item #3 Fiction A recent climate study indicates that the Burmese python, already well-established as an invasive species in south Florida, is likely to spread over much of the southern United States
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.”- [incorrectly attributed to] Plato