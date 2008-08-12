The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #160 - August 13th, 2008

Main Image for Episode 160
Interview with Captain Disillusion
News Items: Bigfoot Body Claim, Invisibility Cloak, Prince Charles on GM Food, Sprinkler Rainbow Lady
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • Bigfoot Body http://www.phantomsandmonsters.com/2008/08/press-release-bigfoot-corpse-in-georgia.html
  • Invisibility Again http://technology.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/tech_and_web/article4494440.ece
  • Prince Charles Warns of GM Crops http://www.telegraph.co.uk/earth/main.jhtml?xml=/earth/2008/08/12/eacharles112.xml
  • Rainbows http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_c6HsiixFS8

Interview

  • Interview with Captain Disillusion http://www.youtube.com/user/CaptainDisillusion

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A new study comparing the prescribing of drugs for erectile dysfunction over the internet to traditional physician consultation found that internet prescribing had greater safety.
  • Item #2 The US Olympic swim team is benefitting from “top secret” technology based upon studies of fluid mechanics.
  • Item #3 A recent climate study indicates that the Burmese python, already well-established as an invasive species in south Florida, is likely to spread over much of the southern United States

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week “We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.”- [incorrectly attributed to] Plato