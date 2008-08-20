Podcast #161 - August 20th, 2008
Interview with Adam Savage from Mythbusters
News Items: Remembering Perry, Monkey Eludes Dragnet, Bigfoot Body Hoax Revealed, Robot with Biological Brain, The Future of Doping
Special Report: JREF Psychic Challenge Report
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Remembering Perry http://www.theskepticsguide.org/sgublog/?p=310
- Monkey Eludes Dragnet http://ap.google.com/article/ALeqM5in4dvXJ6FYdl9JebM9uaIiauUHBQD92M7P0G0
- Bigfoot Body Follow Up http://www.foxnews.com/story/0,2933,406101,00.html
- Robot with Biological Brain http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=356
- Doping http://www.wired.com/medtech/drugs/news/2008/08/olympic_doping?currentPage=1
Special Report
- Million Dollar Challenge The JREF (http://www.randi.org/)evaluates the claims of Colin Ross for the Million Dollar Challenge, and SGU host Steven Novella reports on his involvement with the evaluation.
Interview
- Interview with Adam Savage Interview with Adam Savage of Mythbusters at TAM 6 in Las Vegas
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Fiction By making an alloy of iron, silicon, and manganese, researchers have created a practical superconductor at temperatures just under zero degrees celcius, just short of the holy grail of a “room-temperature” superconductor.
- Item # 2 Science A new study shows that lining endotracheal tubes used for patients on a ventilator with silver reduces the incidence of pneumonia by 36%.
- Item # 3 Science Scientists have developed a thin film that can radically change its absorption or emittance of light and heat, which can be used to insulate so-called micro-satellites.
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'To defy the authority of empirical evidence is to disqualify oneself as someone worthy of critical engagement in a dialogue' - The 14th Dalai Lama