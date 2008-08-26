Podcast #162 - August 26th, 2008
Interview with Richard Saunders
News Items: WTC-7 Collapse, Neanderthal Tool Making, Rainbow Lady Follow Up
Your Questions and E-mails: Teleportation
Science or Fiction
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote “Truth is sought for its own sake. And those who are engaged upon the quest for anything for its own sake are not interested in other things. Finding the truth is difficult, and the road to it is rough.” - Ibn al-Haytham, Critique of Ptolemy