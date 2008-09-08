The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #163 - September 3rd, 2008

SGU Live from DragonCon 2008 with special guests James Randi, Pamela Gay, and Derek Colanduno
News Items: The Milky Ways Supermassive Blackhole
Live Questions
Science or Fiction

  • Special Guests James Randi, Pamela Gay, and Derek Colanduno

News Items

  • The Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2008/09/080903134313.htm

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A new study demonstrates that some infants are infected with a herpes virus that was passed to them through the DNA of one of their parents.
  • Item #2 New fossil evidence suggests that the ancestors of modern flightless birds never flew.
  • Item #3 A new study shows that 27% of college students surveyed meet criteria for tanning addiction.