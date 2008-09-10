Podcast #164 - September 10th, 2008
Interview with Ben Radford
News Items: LHC Turned On, Elephant Math
Your Questions and E-mails: Bird Correction,Irradiated Food, Pseudoscience
Science or Fiction
News Items
- LHC Turned On Today http://news.zdnet.co.uk/emergingtech/0,1000000183,39486541,00.htm
- Elephant Arithmetic http://www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/world/asia/article4660924.ece
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Corrections ---
- Question #2 Food Irradiation Lately at work, folks have been forwarding emails regarding the dangers of irradiated food. Many of the links they send out link to a Dr. Mercola's website 'a Dr. of Osteopathy and Holistic Practitioner' Below is quoted directly from the Email: 'The information highlights problems with the practice of irradiating food, include research that has been done. www.mercola.com/article/irradiated/irradiated_research.htm www.mercola.com/article/irradiated/irradiation_dangers.htm ' Who is this guy and is this stuff for real? Thanks, Joe Planck Country/Location: New York
- Question #3 Pseudoscience Dear Sceptics, I have studied philosophy and therefore I have bookmarked the RSS feed of the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy. Its a peer-reviewed online encyclopedia that is freely accessible over the net and a great resource for philosophers. Its far from being completed yet, but the articles are well researched and updated regularly. So yesterday it published a new article about the demarcation between science and pseudo science. After reading it I wanted to ask you guys what exactly is the essence of science in your personal views and what makes a pseudo-science. You are debunking it all the time - have you ever thought about the criteria you use while doing this? Here is the link to the article: plato.stanford.edu/entries/pseudo-science/ Cheers, Marc Gaertner Germany
Interview
- Interview with Ben Radford Ben Radford is the Managing Editor of the Skeptical Inquirer, the official publication of the Center for Skeptical Inquiry.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists discover the first animal that can survive the vacuum and radiation of space.
- Item #2 Fiction A new study shows that, contrary to prior beliefs, higher intelligence is associated with a decreased ability to delay gratification.
- Item #3 Science Scientists discover that giant honey bees are able to perform a “Mexican wave”, like fans at a sporting event, in order to deter predators.
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'The wise skeptic does not teach doubt but how to look for the permanent in the mutable and fleeting.' - Ralph Waldo Emerson