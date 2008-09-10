Lately at work, folks have been forwarding emails regarding the dangers of irradiated food. Many of the links they send out link to a Dr. Mercola's website 'a Dr. of Osteopathy and Holistic Practitioner' Below is quoted directly from the Email: 'The information highlights problems with the practice of irradiating food, include research that has been done. www.mercola.com/article/irradiated/irradiated_research.htm www.mercola.com/article/irradiated/irradiation_dangers.htm ' Who is this guy and is this stuff for real? Thanks, Joe Planck Country/Location: New York

Dear Sceptics, I have studied philosophy and therefore I have bookmarked the RSS feed of the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy. Its a peer-reviewed online encyclopedia that is freely accessible over the net and a great resource for philosophers. Its far from being completed yet, but the articles are well researched and updated regularly. So yesterday it published a new article about the demarcation between science and pseudo science. After reading it I wanted to ask you guys what exactly is the essence of science in your personal views and what makes a pseudo-science. You are debunking it all the time - have you ever thought about the criteria you use while doing this? Here is the link to the article: plato.stanford.edu/entries/pseudo-science/ Cheers, Marc Gaertner Germany