Podcast #165 - September 17th, 2008
Interview with Ben Goldacre
News Items: Goldacre LIbel Victory, Stellar Mystery, Creationism in the UK
Your Questions and E-mails: Pharma Conspiracy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Randi Speaks: The Media
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Ben Goldacre Defends Libel Case http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=377
- Hubble Finds Mystery Object http://www.skyandtelescope.com/community/skyblog/newsblog/28244844.html?pageSize=0
- Creationism in the UK http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=376 http://www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/uk/science/article4768820.ece http://www.cofe.anglican.org/darwin http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/magazine/7613403.stm
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 – Big Pharma Dear Skeptics
I've been listening to your show for a year now and have been caught up on all the episodes for quite a while. I'd like to tell you that I had been in Europe teaching English when I found your podcast, and it was truly a highlight of my week when the new episode came out. Living abroad was fascinating in many ways, but it was at times equally stressful. Your podcast (along with Car Talk) really made me feel at home. Also, Americans are generally regarded as stupid and ignorant among Europeans, so keep fighting that stereotype so effectively.
My question is regarding 'Big Pharma' and specifically fibromyalgia. I was discussing the pharmaceutical industry with a friend who claimed that diseases are being 'made up' by drug companies for the sole purpose of creating a market for their medicines. He mentioned fibromyalgia as a perfect example, claiming it to be a disease that anyone can convince themselves they have. This sounded like what Dr. Novella describes as symptoms of life (I think that's phrase he uses). I wasn't very familiar with the malady at the time to argue, but I tend to defend the pharmaceutical industry when faced with what sounds like a conspiracy theory. In my subsequent research, I found that there is some debate on it, but that the disease is generally accepted by the medical community as being 'real'.
Anyway, I'd like to ask specifically about Fibromyalgia and more broadly about the pharmaceutical industry. On a recent podcast (either Skeptic's Guide or 5x5) Rebecca mentioned real problems with the pharmaceutical industry being obfuscated by the ridiculous claims of suppressed cures to cancer and the like. So I would like to hear your thoughts on where you think the line is between legitimate concerns about the Big Pharma, and conspiracy theories. We often hear about doctors' overprescribing habits, especially for diseases like ADD and ADHD, as well as stories doctors going on vacations sponsored by drug companies or receiving bonuses for prescriptions of a drug. I think this is an important issue, so I would appreciate your help in separating fact from fiction.
Thanks guys (a gender neutral word in the Czech Republic) for all your hard work in putting together the best podcast in the world, and probably the universe.
Nick Vockrodt
Arlington, VA
Name that Logical Fallacy
- Name That Logical Fallacy I think that u and all those mofos on that show are full of shit. How can u honestly say NO! there is no bigfoot just because I've never seen it, NO! crop circles aren't real because I'm obviously the creator of this world and I know EVERYTHING about.
U pussies or just.......ugh, words can't describe how I feel about u guys. WHO R U to tell some that they didn't see something with their own eyes and what they saw was an illusion. plz reread over WHO R U. U r human, u r not some all knowing god. U cannot get mad at someone for jus reporting what they saw, where u there too?, so how could u possibly say they didn't see that they thought they saw. Their jus reporting it. This world is full of secrets and jus because it seems mundane doesn't mean its fake. Another thing. if hundreds of people AROUND THE WORLD r seeing something (bigfoot, ufos, ghost), then it has to be true. Not every situation was a hoax r the product of an over active mind. all I'm saying is WE R ALL HUMANS u have the same brain as me, u r not the god who created this world, therefore u cannot say confidently that something's not there, when it obviously is.
Melvin Lee
America
Interview with Ben Goldacre
- Ben Goldacre http://www.badscience.net/
Randi Speaks
- Randi Speaks The Uncompromising Observations of a Veteran Skeptic James Randi returns to give his skeptical commentary in his own unique style. This week's topic: The Media
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Astrophysicists have discovered the upper limit for the mass of a black hole.
- Item #2 Science New research suggests that the rise of the dinosaurs over their contemporaries was due to luck, and not any inherent competitive edge.
- Item #3 Fiction New study in humans demonstrated improved strength and performance following transplantation of muscle stem cells.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote 'When men are most sure and arrogant they are commonly most mistaken, giving views to passion without that proper deliberation which alone can secure them from the grossest absurdities' - David Hume