Podcast #166 - September 24th, 2008
Interview with Sharon Begley
News Items: LHC Problems, Worthless Acupuncture Studies, Japan Space Elevator, Belief and Credulity
Your Questions and E-mails: Real versus Scientific
Science or Fiction
News Items: LHC Problems, Worthless Acupuncture Studies, Japan Space Elevator, Belief and Credulity
Your Questions and E-mails: Real versus Scientific
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- LHC Problems http://www.universetoday.com/2008/09/18/transformer-glitch-haults-lhc-operations/ http://news.cnet.com/8301-11386_3-10049188-76.html
- Worthless Acupuncture Study http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=216
- Japan’s Space Elevator http://www.timesonline.co.uk/tol/news/uk/science/article4799369.ece
- What Americans Believe http://online.wsj.com/article/SB122178219865054585.html?mod=googlenews_wsj http://www.baylor.edu/pr/news.php?action=story&story=52815
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 -Science of the real In a recent discussion with my girlfriend about prayer I asked her to 'give me one single instance where she could demonstrate that a prayer was actually answered'. She, of course, had no real answer but responded that 'not everything real is scientific'. How can I respond to that? Can something be 'real' and not 'scientific'. Jim McDowell USA
Interview
- Interview with Sharon Begley Sharon Begley is the science news editor for Newsweek Magazine.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A recent survey shows that online gamers are more physically fit than the general population
- Item #2 Fiction Astronomers have discovered a new class of neutron star, called a gravitar, which is more massive than the previously calculated upper limit for neutron stars.
- Item #3 Science A recent nutritional survey shows that most children are getting more than enough vitamins and minerals in their diet.
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week '...I think the popular view of Science is a solid body of truth, shared by a whole lot of learned men in a room, all agreeing on the answers to the questions of how the Universe works. Whereas nothing could be further from the truth !!! The one truth that I see emerging from the History of Science is that experiment has always surprised theorists. Einstein included!' - Dr. Brian May