Rebecca's attribution of the quote last week ('the universe we observe has precisely the properties we should expect if there is, at bottom, no design, no purpose, no evil and no good, nothing but blind, pitiless indifference.') to Darwin is incorrect, but is a common misattribution on the net. Richard Dawkins writes this sentence on page 133 of his 1995 book River Out of Eden. The searchable data base at the Darwin online site (www.darwin-online.org.uk) has no match for Darwin writing this sentence anywhere. It does seem a little too harsh and nihilistic for Darwin, but not for his modern bulldog, Dawkins. Otherwise a great podcast! Joe Walsh Farmington, CT

Question #2 – Cosmology

Hey guys,

I've gone back in time to catch up on the original's and I've just listened to the one where Rebecca joined - a truly great addition to a working formula!

I have four questions that I hope you can either answer, or at least discuss.

1. Why does light have a maximum speed?

2. Does the theory of dark matter have something to do with it?

3. Can the Universe expand faster than the speed of light since it's expanding into 'nothing'?

4. When are you visiting us Down Under?

Thanks in advance,

Greg Quan

Sydney, Australia

