Podcast #169 - October 11th, 2008
Perry DeAngelis Memorial Live Podcast
Special Guests: Steve Mirsky and Terrence Hines
Science or Fiction
- Live Broadcast Special Guests Steve Mirsky and Terrence Hines Featuring live questions from the audience
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study shows that pregnancy does not have a detrimental effect on cognition.
- Item #2 Science Researchers have designed an artificial living cell that can efficiently generate electricity and potentially be used to power small implantable medical devices.
- Item #3 Fiction A new study shows that women in the US schools are making significant gains in mathematics, rapidly closing the gender gap.