Podcast #169 - October 11th, 2008

Perry DeAngelis Memorial Live Podcast
Special Guests: Steve Mirsky and Terrence Hines
  • Live Broadcast Special Guests Steve Mirsky and Terrence Hines Featuring live questions from the audience

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A new study shows that pregnancy does not have a detrimental effect on cognition.
  • Item #2 Researchers have designed an artificial living cell that can efficiently generate electricity and potentially be used to power small implantable medical devices.
  • Item #3 A new study shows that women in the US schools are making significant gains in mathematics, rapidly closing the gender gap.