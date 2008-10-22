Question #1 Blacklight

I am emailing from my iPhone while listening to you lot - what a great time we live in. Astonishing technology and intelligent discussion on tap.

Blacklight power recently made renewed claims as reported in the New York times online. I don't see a lot of skeptical chatter on this. I found a brief mention on skepchick and reasonable coverage on wikipedia.

I would be very interested to hear your views given the high profile backers who I read are invested in this. My gut says that it is nonsense, but who said that they prefer not to think with their gut?

John Pollard

UK



http://www.blacklightpower.com/profile.shtml

http://www.villagevoice.com/1999-12-21/news/quantum-leap/

http://www.mail-archive.com/vortex-l@eskimo.com/msg10909.html

