Podcast #170 - October 22nd, 2008
Interview with Phil Plait
News Items: Psychology of Superstition, Another Solar Breakthrough, UK UFO, Announcing SkepticBlog
Your Questions and E-mails: Blacklight Free Energy
Science or Fiction
News Items: Psychology of Superstition, Another Solar Breakthrough, UK UFO, Announcing SkepticBlog
Your Questions and E-mails: Blacklight Free Energy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Psychology of Pattern Recognition http://www.sciencemag.org/cgi/content/short/322/5898/115
- Yet Another Solar Breakthrough http://researchnews.osu.edu/archive/fullspect.htm
- Cold War UFO http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/27279684/?gt1=43001
- Announcing SkepticBlog http://www.skepticblog.org
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 Blacklight I am emailing from my iPhone while listening to you lot - what a great time we live in. Astonishing technology and intelligent discussion on tap.
Blacklight power recently made renewed claims as reported in the New York times online. I don't see a lot of skeptical chatter on this. I found a brief mention on skepchick and reasonable coverage on wikipedia.
I would be very interested to hear your views given the high profile backers who I read are invested in this. My gut says that it is nonsense, but who said that they prefer not to think with their gut?
John Pollard
UK
http://www.blacklightpower.com/profile.shtml
http://www.villagevoice.com/1999-12-21/news/quantum-leap/
http://www.mail-archive.com/vortex-l@eskimo.com/msg10909.html
Interview
- Interview with Phil Plait We discuss with Phil his new book, Death from the Skies
http://www.badastronomy.com
http://www.randi.org
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study demonstrates that synaesthesia can be induced in normal subjects through hypnosis.
- Item #2 Science Scientists have discovered how to selectively and safely erase specific memories and have demonstrated this in mice.
- Item #3 Fiction Using transcranial magnetic stimulation, researchers were able to implant an image directly into the visual cortex of a subject.
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “There are two possible outcomes: if the result confirms the hypothesis, then you’ve made a measurement. If the result is contrary to the hypothesis, then you’ve made a discovery.” - Enrico Fermi