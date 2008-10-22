The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #170 - October 22nd, 2008

Main Image for Episode 170
Interview with Phil Plait
News Items: Psychology of Superstition, Another Solar Breakthrough, UK UFO, Announcing SkepticBlog
Your Questions and E-mails: Blacklight Free Energy
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • Psychology of Pattern Recognition http://www.sciencemag.org/cgi/content/short/322/5898/115
  • Yet Another Solar Breakthrough http://researchnews.osu.edu/archive/fullspect.htm
  • Cold War UFO http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/27279684/?gt1=43001
  • Announcing SkepticBlog http://www.skepticblog.org

Questions and E-mails

  • Question #1 Blacklight I am emailing from my iPhone while listening to you lot - what a great time we live in. Astonishing technology and intelligent discussion on tap.
    Blacklight power recently made renewed claims as reported in the New York times online. I don't see a lot of skeptical chatter on this. I found a brief mention on skepchick and reasonable coverage on wikipedia.
    I would be very interested to hear your views given the high profile backers who I read are invested in this. My gut says that it is nonsense, but who said that they prefer not to think with their gut?
    John Pollard
    UK

    http://www.blacklightpower.com/profile.shtml
    http://www.villagevoice.com/1999-12-21/news/quantum-leap/
    http://www.mail-archive.com/vortex-l@eskimo.com/msg10909.html

Interview

  • Interview with Phil Plait We discuss with Phil his new book, Death from the Skies

    http://www.badastronomy.com
    http://www.randi.org

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A new study demonstrates that synaesthesia can be induced in normal subjects through hypnosis.
  • Item #2 Scientists have discovered how to selectively and safely erase specific memories and have demonstrated this in mice.
  • Item #3 Using transcranial magnetic stimulation, researchers were able to implant an image directly into the visual cortex of a subject.

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week “There are two possible outcomes: if the result confirms the hypothesis, then you’ve made a measurement. If the result is contrary to the hypothesis, then you’ve made a discovery.” - Enrico Fermi