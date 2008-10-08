Podcast #171 - October 29th, 2008
Interview with Diana Blaney
News Items: Vampire Moth, New Type of Planet, Artificial Heart, Polygraph for Debates, Science Debate 2008 Update
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Vampire Moth http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2008/10/081027-vampire-moth-evolution-halloween-missions_2.html
- New Type of Planet http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2008/10/081006215141.htm
- Artificial Heart http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/health/7694663.stm
- Polygraph for Debates http://www.cbsnews.com/stories/2008/10/08/ap/strange/main4510995.shtml
- Science Debate 2008 http://www.sciencedebate2008.com/www/index.php?id=42
Interview
- Interview with Diana Blaney Co-Investigator for NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory working on the Mars Phoenix mission
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A study of voting patterns reveals that polling stations staffed with younger poll workers correlates strongly with better outcomes for liberal candidates.
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that newspaper endorsements have a significant effect on voter decisions, inversely proportional to their perceived bias in favor of the candidate they endorse.
- Item #3 Science A new study reveals that the results of subjects being asked to vote for candidates based solely on appearance strongly correlates with actual election outcomes.
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'We need science, more and better science, not for its technology, not for leisure, not even for health or longevity, but for the hope of wisdom which our kind of culture must acquire for its survival.' - Dr. Lewis Thomas