Podcast #173 - November 12th, 2008
Interview with Paul Offit
News Items: Junk DNA, Mini Nuclear Reactor, Chandrayaan-1 Update, Phoenix Ends, Child Witches
Science or Fiction
News Items: Junk DNA, Mini Nuclear Reactor, Chandrayaan-1 Update, Phoenix Ends, Child Witches
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Junk DNA http://www.physorg.com/news145038245.html
- Mini Nuclear Reactor http://blogs.zdnet.com/emergingtech/?p=1089
http://www.theskepticsguide.org/sgublog/?p=367
- Chandrayaan-1 Update http://www.universetoday.com/2008/11/08/chandrayaan-1-now-successfully-in-lunar-orbit/
http://www.esa.int/esaSC/SEMJD85KXMF_index_0.html
- Phoenix Ends http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/phoenix/main/
- Child Witches http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/africaandindianocean/nigeria/3407882/Child-witches-of-Nigeria-seek-refuge.html
Interview
- Interview with Paul Offit Paul Offit is a pediatrician and the author of the book: Autism's False Prophets.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new study finds that eliminating sugary sodas from high schools significantly reduced obesity levels over a two year period.
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that the majority of commercial television stations are providing the bare minimum of mandated educational/informational programming for children, and much of that is minimally educational.
- Item #3 Science The UK is suffering a critical shortage of sperm donation.
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Man is a credulous animal, and must believe something; in the absence of good grounds for belief, he will be satisfied with bad ones.' - Bertrand Russell