Question #1 Sperm Follow Up Guys, I love the show. I think you are doing a great job for the cause of science, rationality and critical thinking. Most of all respect for the huge amount of effort you must all put in.



So, a point you missed about the shortage of sperm donations in the UK discussed in last week's science or fiction. True, the regulatory issues put a lot of blokes off (i.e. having to be traceable etc.) but did you know that to donate you are supposed to not have sex or wank for 2 months before the donation is given? Do any of you know any blokes capable of abstaining this long? Basically there are two sorts of blokes in the world...those who can't abstain that long and those who lie about being able to



Phil Thompson

Towcester (say it like a toaster)





Question #2 Sleep Walking Hi I love the show and I was wondering if you could answer a question I have.



My friend recently mentioned that if someone was sleep walking you shouldn't wake them up because they could go into shock. I thought this didn't sound right and I couldn't find anything about going into shock. I was wondering if you knew anything about this and if you could tell me about it. Thanks.



Ryan Lawson

Ontario



