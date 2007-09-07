Question #1 DNA From Hair Steven mentioned that, for the Mammoth DNA sequencing, scientist must have found in-tact follicles, because 'that's where the DNA is.' A few hours earlier, I had been listening to the 'NPR: On Science' podcast, where someone involved the the research was interviewed. He said something like 'Unlike what shows like CSI claim, you don't need the follicles to get DNA. We used the shafts of the hair.' (paraphrased, but that was the gist, including the mention of CSI in particular).



Erik Harris (from the message board)



http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2007/09/070927141921.htm

http://www.abc.net.au/science/news/stories/s1135104.htm





Question #2 Magic Water Hey guys,



My partner works at Whole Foods. She buys into a lot of the dubious stuff they sell there, but the other day she ran into something that was too much even for her. Thought you might find this interesting: http://aquamantra.com/site.php/spgs/read/what_is_aquamantra



It's water. They write positive messages on the bottle, which gets infused into the water (through quantum mechanics), and results in your body being filled with the positive energy. That's SCIENCE!



Drew Spencer

Tucson, AZ





Question #3 Starting a Skeptical Society I suddenly find myself leading the creation of a skeptical society at my university but I've never been in one before nor do I know anyone who ever has. What does a skeptical society do at their meetings?



Justin Spicer

Indiana



