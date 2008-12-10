Podcast #177 - December 10th, 2008
News Items: Age of the Sphinx with Dr. James P Allen, Supernova Reflections and Milky Way's Black Hole with Phil Plait, Searching for Dyson Spheres
Your Questions and E-mail: Skeptical Authority
Randi Speaks: Cold Reading
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Age of the Sphinx http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-1092827/The-Great-Sphinx-Giza-reborn-lion-desert.html
with James P Allen - http://research.brown.edu/research/profile.php?id=1170774357
- Second Look at Supernova http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/7762939.stm
- Milky Way Black Hole http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/7774287.stm
With Special Guest Phil Plait – http://www.badastronomy.com
- Searching for Alien Engineering http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn16210-search-for-alien-engineering-comes-up-dry--so-far.html?DCMP=OTC-rss&nsref=online-news
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 Skeptical Authority I can't verify everything SGU covers, end up trusting most as fact. How doesn't it makes us skeps just another true believer?
Avsa
Randi Speaks
- Randi Speaks Cold Reading
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists present research showing that sugar can be an addictive substance similar to cocaine or morphine.
- Item #2 Fiction Geologists have discovered evidence for the existence of a previously unknown minor continent that previously existed between southern African and South America.
- Item #3 Science For only the second time in history (the first being Neptune) astronomers have discovered a planet of the size and orbit where it was predicted one should be.
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Get the facts, or the facts will get you. And when you get them, get them right, or they will get you wrong.' - Dr. Thomas Fuller
Announcements
- Announcements There is a new skeptical group near Norfolk Virginia. Here is the URL for the groups website: http://www.physics.odu.edu/~weinstei/srhr.html