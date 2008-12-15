Hello all. I was reading a cracked.com article about '6 Insane Discoveries That Science Can't Explain' linked below. One item in particular caught my attention- the Bloop. I'm not sure how in depth a humourous website like Cracked's research is but they say it was an extremely loud sound that 'scientists' say was likely made by an animal. An animal that would have to be much larger than even a blue whale as the sound was so loud. So is any of this true and could it really come from a massive undiscovered creature? It's all sounds very suspicious to me. Thanks. http://www.cracked.com/article_16871_p2.html Conor McCrory Belfast, Northern Ireland

Question #2 ID Questions

I have been a fan of the podcast for a little over a year ago and I have noticed that the discussions have certainly had an impact on my world views - for the better. I have been listening to some of your earlier shows and I noticed these shows seemed to have more disagreements and debates (especially with guests). Later shows are still very interesting, but your discussions mostly involve everyone agreeing with each other. I would love for your show to have more thoughtful discussions from both sides of a legitimate debate.



Question: For a number of years I was firmly in the camp of Intelligent Design. After listening to your show and several others, I have realized the error of my ways. There have always, though, been some things that just didn't make sense. I have a couple evolutionary questions that I don't understand, and was hoping someone could enlighten me. How did the long neck of the giraffe evolve? If it happened gradually, that would suggest successive, incredibly similar mutations, which seems very unlikely. If it happened all at once, it would seem very unlikely that this long-necked freak would ever have a chance at finding a mate amongst its short-necked relatives. If one of these is the correct explanation, how is that possible, or is there a third alternative that I am unaware?



Thanks.



Russ Steger

United States/PA



