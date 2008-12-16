Question #1 ET Life

We frequently hear from scientists that life on other planets would require the presence of water or carbon or a particular range in temperature. This may be true if they are looking for life as we find it on Earth. But is this a parochial bias? Are there reasons why life, which would require molecules with the ability to replicate themselves, cannot be fundamentally differently organized from what we find locally, and exist in radically different conditions?



Daniel Robbins

New York City



