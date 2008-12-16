Podcast #179 - December 23rd, 2008
News Items: Jeremy Pivens Mercury Toxicity, Death by CAM, da Vinci Sketches Discovered, Medium Experiments Follow up
Your Questions and E-mail: ET Life, Winter Myths
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Jeremy Piven’s Mercury Poisoning http://www.momlogic.com/2008/12/jeremy_piven_abandons_broadway.php
http://www.nature.com/ncpgasthep/journal/v5/n4/full/ncpgasthep1067.html
- What’s the Harm Father Convicted for CAM Abuse
http://www.smh.com.au/news/national/fathers-mannatech-mania-hurts-girl/2008/12/16/1229189611237.html
LA Wins Suit Against Airborne
http://laist.com/2008/12/16/california_sues_wins_airborne_doesn.php
http://www.news.com.au/story/0,23599,24755186-1702,00.html?from=public_rss
Chinese Face Transplant Recipient Dies After Rejecting Drugs in Favor of Herbs
http://www.news.com.au/story/0,27574,24829166-23109,00.html
Man Dies from Foot Infection
http://www.metro.co.uk/news/article.html?Healer_dies_after_letting_cut_foot_rot&in_article_id=405720&in_page_id=34
- Da Vinci Sketches Revealed http://entertainment.timesonline.co.uk/tol/arts_and_entertainment/visual_arts/article5365300.ece
- Medium Experiments Follow up http://www.reason9.com/survey/survey.php?sid=060379
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 ET Life We frequently hear from scientists that life on other planets would require the presence of water or carbon or a particular range in temperature. This may be true if they are looking for life as we find it on Earth. But is this a parochial bias? Are there reasons why life, which would require molecules with the ability to replicate themselves, cannot be fundamentally differently organized from what we find locally, and exist in radically different conditions?
Daniel Robbins
New York City
- Question #2 Winter Myths http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/health/7789302.stm
This news article talks about commonly held beliefs which the study says are wrong. I wondered if you had seen it and what your thoughts on it were.
Sion Hughes
UK
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction In a recent study researchers find that the children of first cousins have an overall lower risk of genetic disease than the general population.
- Item #2 Science Researchers have developed a new kind of laser from a device one-tenth the thickness of a human hair.
- Item #3 Science Scientists have documented a case of a blind man who can flawlessly navigate an obstacle course without relying upon any other senses.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote “The truth of things is the chief nutriment of superior intellects.”- Leonardo da Vinci