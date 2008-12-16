The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #179 - December 23rd, 2008

Main Image for Episode 179
News Items: Jeremy Pivens Mercury Toxicity, Death by CAM, da Vinci Sketches Discovered, Medium Experiments Follow up
Your Questions and E-mail: ET Life, Winter Myths
Science or Fiction

News Items

  • Jeremy Piven’s Mercury Poisoning http://www.momlogic.com/2008/12/jeremy_piven_abandons_broadway.php
    http://www.nature.com/ncpgasthep/journal/v5/n4/full/ncpgasthep1067.html
  • What’s the Harm Father Convicted for CAM Abuse
    http://www.smh.com.au/news/national/fathers-mannatech-mania-hurts-girl/2008/12/16/1229189611237.html

    LA Wins Suit Against Airborne
    http://laist.com/2008/12/16/california_sues_wins_airborne_doesn.php
    http://www.news.com.au/story/0,23599,24755186-1702,00.html?from=public_rss

    Chinese Face Transplant Recipient Dies After Rejecting Drugs in Favor of Herbs
    http://www.news.com.au/story/0,27574,24829166-23109,00.html

    Man Dies from Foot Infection
    http://www.metro.co.uk/news/article.html?Healer_dies_after_letting_cut_foot_rot&in_article_id=405720&in_page_id=34
  • Da Vinci Sketches Revealed http://entertainment.timesonline.co.uk/tol/arts_and_entertainment/visual_arts/article5365300.ece
  • Medium Experiments Follow up http://www.reason9.com/survey/survey.php?sid=060379

Questions and E-mails

  • Question #1 ET Life We frequently hear from scientists that life on other planets would require the presence of water or carbon or a particular range in temperature. This may be true if they are looking for life as we find it on Earth. But is this a parochial bias? Are there reasons why life, which would require molecules with the ability to replicate themselves, cannot be fundamentally differently organized from what we find locally, and exist in radically different conditions?

    Daniel Robbins
    New York City
  • Question #2 Winter Myths http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/health/7789302.stm

    Hi,
    This news article talks about commonly held beliefs which the study says are wrong. I wondered if you had seen it and what your thoughts on it were.

    Regards

    Sion Hughes
    UK

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 In a recent study researchers find that the children of first cousins have an overall lower risk of genetic disease than the general population.
  • Item #2 Researchers have developed a new kind of laser from a device one-tenth the thickness of a human hair.
  • Item #3 Scientists have documented a case of a blind man who can flawlessly navigate an obstacle course without relying upon any other senses.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote “The truth of things is the chief nutriment of superior intellects.”- Leonardo da Vinci