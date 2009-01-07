Quote of the Week

'You see, I can live with doubt, and uncertainty, and not knowing. I think it's much more interesting to live not knowing, than to have answers that might be wrong. I have approximate answers, and possible beliefs, and different degrees of certainty about different things, but I'm not absolutely sure about anything, and many things I don't know anything about, such as whether it means anything to ask, 'why are we here?'... But I don't have to have an answer; I don't feel frightened by not knowing things.' - Richard Feynman