The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #181 - January 7th, 2009

Main Image for Episode 181
Psychic Predictions 2008
News Items: True Love, Jett Travolta, Christine Maggiorie, Detox Fail, Weblog Awards 2008
Randi Speaks
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy

Psychic Predictions 2008

  • Predictions 2008 The Rogues review psychic predictions for 2008, plus make some of their own predictions for 2009.

News Items

  • True Love http://women.timesonline.co.uk/tol/life_and_style/women/relationships/article5439805.ece
  • The Death of John Travolta’s Son http://www.theskepticsguide.org/sgublog/?p=410
  • Christine Maggiorie Dies http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=449
  • Pushback Against Detox http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=452
  • Weblog Awards 2008 Weblog Science Awards
    http://2008.weblogawards.org/polls/best-science-blog/

    Medical Blog Awards
    http://www.medgadget.com/archives/2009/01/the_2008_medical_weblog_awards_the_polls_are_open.html

Randi Speaks

  • Randi Speaks Miscommunication

    Plus - check out the JREF's new Youtube channel here:
    http://www.youtube.com/user/JamesRandiFoundation

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Scientists discover the first vertebrate species whose eyes use a mirror to focus light on the retina.
  • Item #2 Scientists discover that the male field cricket copulates using specialized components of its mouth parts.
  • Item #3 A new analysis reveals that pterosaurs launched themselves into the air from four legs, not two, as was previously assumed.

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy NEW SEGMENT for 2009

    Each week Evan will play a science-related sound and the source of the sound will be revealed the following week.

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week 'You see, I can live with doubt, and uncertainty, and not knowing. I think it's much more interesting to live not knowing, than to have answers that might be wrong. I have approximate answers, and possible beliefs, and different degrees of certainty about different things, but I'm not absolutely sure about anything, and many things I don't know anything about, such as whether it means anything to ask, 'why are we here?'... But I don't have to have an answer; I don't feel frightened by not knowing things.' - Richard Feynman