Podcast #181 - January 7th, 2009
Psychic Predictions 2008
News Items: True Love, Jett Travolta, Christine Maggiorie, Detox Fail, Weblog Awards 2008
Randi Speaks
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items: True Love, Jett Travolta, Christine Maggiorie, Detox Fail, Weblog Awards 2008
Randi Speaks
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Psychic Predictions 2008
- Predictions 2008 The Rogues review psychic predictions for 2008, plus make some of their own predictions for 2009.
News Items
- True Love http://women.timesonline.co.uk/tol/life_and_style/women/relationships/article5439805.ece
- The Death of John Travolta’s Son http://www.theskepticsguide.org/sgublog/?p=410
- Christine Maggiorie Dies http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=449
- Pushback Against Detox http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=452
- Weblog Awards 2008 Weblog Science Awards
http://2008.weblogawards.org/polls/best-science-blog/
Medical Blog Awards
http://www.medgadget.com/archives/2009/01/the_2008_medical_weblog_awards_the_polls_are_open.html
Randi Speaks
- Randi Speaks Miscommunication
Plus - check out the JREF's new Youtube channel here:
http://www.youtube.com/user/JamesRandiFoundation
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists discover the first vertebrate species whose eyes use a mirror to focus light on the retina.
- Item #2 Fiction Scientists discover that the male field cricket copulates using specialized components of its mouth parts.
- Item #3 Science A new analysis reveals that pterosaurs launched themselves into the air from four legs, not two, as was previously assumed.
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy NEW SEGMENT for 2009
Each week Evan will play a science-related sound and the source of the sound will be revealed the following week.
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'You see, I can live with doubt, and uncertainty, and not knowing. I think it's much more interesting to live not knowing, than to have answers that might be wrong. I have approximate answers, and possible beliefs, and different degrees of certainty about different things, but I'm not absolutely sure about anything, and many things I don't know anything about, such as whether it means anything to ask, 'why are we here?'... But I don't have to have an answer; I don't feel frightened by not knowing things.' - Richard Feynman