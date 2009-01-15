The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #182 - January 15th, 2009

Interview with Michio Kaku
News Items: Methane on Mars, Solar Storms, Mega MRI
Your Questions and E-mails: Young Skeptics
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy

  • Methane on Mars http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/mars/news/marsmethane.html
  • Solar Storms http://www.foxnews.com/story/0,2933,478024,00.html
  • Mega MRI http://www.technewsworld.com/story/Extreme-HD-IBM-Makes-MRI-Tech-100-Million-Times-Sharper-65812.html

  • Question #1 Young Skeptics Dear SGU,
    Hello I am Rob Manges. I am a young skeptic in ninth grade. I am new to skepticism and would really appreciate general advice or knowledge you could impart on me. My Dad is a practicing physician (MD not DO if your familiar with that little argument) so i am familiar with the scientific method and all that Jazz. As a younger person i find it really hard to be taken seriously by older people when I try to identify myself as a skeptic. Do you have any advice for all the young skeptics of the world?
    Sincerely,

    Robert Manges
    USA

    P.S. I love the show, it really has made me a true skeptic! (i doubt this will even be considered but you have my permission to read this on the show)

  • Interview with Michio Kaku Michio Kaku is a theoretical physicist, author of may popular books, including his latest book, The Physics of the Impossible, which will be the basis of a new Science Channel series.

    http://mkaku.org/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A new survey links caffeine use to hallucinations.
  • Item #2 Physicists have discovered a way to measure properties of quantum systems, such as the location of photons, without interfering with them.
  • Item #3 NASA plans to deliver a silk-worm farm to the international space station next month to begin an experiment using silk worms as a sustainable food for long space missions.

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: http://sprg.ssl.berkeley.edu/marsmic/sound.html

  • Quote of the Week 'No, our science is no illusion. But an illusion it would be to suppose that what science cannot give us we can get elsewhere.' - Sigmund Freud