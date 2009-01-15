Podcast #182 - January 15th, 2009
Interview with Michio Kaku
News Items: Methane on Mars, Solar Storms, Mega MRI
Your Questions and E-mails: Young Skeptics
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 Young Skeptics Dear SGU,
Hello I am Rob Manges. I am a young skeptic in ninth grade. I am new to skepticism and would really appreciate general advice or knowledge you could impart on me. My Dad is a practicing physician (MD not DO if your familiar with that little argument) so i am familiar with the scientific method and all that Jazz. As a younger person i find it really hard to be taken seriously by older people when I try to identify myself as a skeptic. Do you have any advice for all the young skeptics of the world?
Sincerely,
Robert Manges
USA
P.S. I love the show, it really has made me a true skeptic! (i doubt this will even be considered but you have my permission to read this on the show)
Interview
- Interview with Michio Kaku Michio Kaku is a theoretical physicist, author of may popular books, including his latest book, The Physics of the Impossible, which will be the basis of a new Science Channel series.
http://mkaku.org/
- Item #1 Science A new survey links caffeine use to hallucinations.
- Item #2 Science Physicists have discovered a way to measure properties of quantum systems, such as the location of photons, without interfering with them.
- Item #3 Fiction NASA plans to deliver a silk-worm farm to the international space station next month to begin an experiment using silk worms as a sustainable food for long space missions.
Who's That Noisy
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'No, our science is no illusion. But an illusion it would be to suppose that what science cannot give us we can get elsewhere.' - Sigmund Freud