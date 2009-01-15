Question #1 Young Skeptics

Dear SGU,

Hello I am Rob Manges. I am a young skeptic in ninth grade. I am new to skepticism and would really appreciate general advice or knowledge you could impart on me. My Dad is a practicing physician (MD not DO if your familiar with that little argument) so i am familiar with the scientific method and all that Jazz. As a younger person i find it really hard to be taken seriously by older people when I try to identify myself as a skeptic. Do you have any advice for all the young skeptics of the world?

Sincerely,



Robert Manges

USA



P.S. I love the show, it really has made me a true skeptic! (i doubt this will even be considered but you have my permission to read this on the show)



