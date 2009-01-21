Podcast #183 - January 21st, 2009
Interview with Alice Tuff
News Items: The Holographic Universe, Science Education in Texas and Louisiana
Your Questions and E-mails: Pheromones, Dyslexia
Randi Speaks: Not in a Name
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Holographic Universe http://scienceblogs.com/purepedantry/2009/01/evidence_for_the_holographic_p.php
- Academic Freedom in Louisiana and Texas http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=460
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 Pheromones Pheromones
- Question #2 Dyslexia Hi everyone,
A jolly good morning to the skepchaps and skepchick from chilly England.
Every now and again there's a story about dyslexia like this:
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/england/manchester/7828121.stm
There are a few people who argue that it's a non-existent condition and that it's just about how well children are taught in their early years. Does this occur in the US too? What's the SGU skinny on this?
Chris Gerrard
Cambridge UK
Interview
- Interview with Alice Tuff http://www.senseaboutscience.org.uk/
Sense About Science is an independent charitable trust. We respond to the misrepresentation of science and scientific evidence on issues that matter to society, from scares about plastic bottles, fluoride and the MMR vaccine to controversies about genetic modification, stem cell research and radiation. We work with scientists and civic groups to promote evidence and scientific reasoning in public discussion.
Our recent and current priorities include alternative medicine, MRI, detox, radiation, health tests, the status of evidence in public health advice, an educational resource on peer review and the public language of science.
Randi Speaks
- Randi Speaks Not in a Name
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Coffee beans are not beans, they are seeds.
- Item #2 Science Although sometimes used as a common name, there is no such thing as a panther in scientific classification.
- Item #3 Fiction Bubbles form in champagne by carbon dioxide condensing on imperfections in the glass.
- Item #4 Science Flamingos in the wild get their pink color mainly from eating blue-green algae.
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Who's That Noisy
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'I'm very scared to do it. What if I don't come back? With the whole light-years thing, what if I come back 10,000 years later, and everyone I know is dead? I'll be like, 'Great. Now I have to start all over.' - Paris Hilton
'The scientific tradition is distinguished from the pre-scientific tradition in having two layers. Like the latter, it passes on its theories; but it also passes on a critical attitude towards them. The theories are passed on, not as dogmas, but rather with the challenge to discuss them and improve upon them.' - Karl Popper