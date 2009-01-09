Podcast #184 - January 28th, 2009
Interview with Tim Minchin
News Items: Mercury In Our Food, Vaccine Controversy Updates, Evolution - Lizards and Fire Ants, Obama UFO
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Mercury in Corn Syrup http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2009/01/26/AR2009012601831.html
- Vaccine Safety and More Outbreaks http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=357
- Evolution Before Our Eyes http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2009/01/090121-lizard-ants-missions.html
- Obama Inauguration UFO http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=465
Interview
- Interview with Tim Minchin http://www.timminchin.com/
Tim Minchin is an Australian musician, actor, comedian and writer. His act includes a refreshing dose of rationality that has made him a favorite among skeptics.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Researchers find that adding small amounts of chocolate to a cow’s feed increases their milk production by as much as 20%.
- Item #2 Science A new study reveals that animals that hibernate or burrow are less likely to go extinct.
- Item #3 Science A recently published review of research suggests that technology has caused a decrease in critical thinking and analysis skills.
Who's That Noisy
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Truth, sir, is a cow that will yield such people no more milk, and so they are gone to milk the bull' - Samuel Johnson