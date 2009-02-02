Podcast #185 - February 4th, 2009
Interview with Massimo Pigliucci
New Items: Singularity University, Mammoth Extinction, Smallest Exoplanet,Blood Type Pseudoscience
Your Questions and E-mails: Scientific Predictions
Science or Fiction
Whos that Noisy
News Items
- Singularity University http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose/stories/2009/02/02/daily32.html
- Mammoth Extiction http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/7854348.stm
- Smallest Exoplanet http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/7868100.stm
- Blood Type Pseudoscience http://news.yahoo.com/s/ap/20090201/ap_on_he_me/as_japan_in_the_blood
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 Scientific Predictions Hi, guys. I've been concerned about a clever argument about how science makes valid testable predictions, whereas non-science merely post-dicts from time to time. Consider the assertion that recent scientific discoveries are conveniently post-dicting old theories which are preferred by the scientific establishment. For example: 'To be accepted, String Theory must 'predict' ordinary quantum mechanics and the Standard Model; however, Michio Kaku stated in your show that string theory has 'infinite solutions.' Kaku can't lose: he can post-dict whichever solution he needs.' Or: 'So-called 'transitional fossils,' once discovered, are conveniently' placed wherever in the tree of life they are needed to support the 'theory' of evolution.' Of course, in practice, some discoveries are made chronologically after all the evidence they 'predict' has been collected. To accuse these scientists of foul play may sound quite reasonable (although it is an argument from final consequences). But the distinction can be quite subtle. I do not think this topic warrants a dedicated discussion; but the next time the panel discusses a discovery which predicts already-observed evidence, perhaps it is worth identifying this distinction. Jason Smith Bangkok, Thailand
Interview
- Interview with Massimo Piggliucci Massimo Pigliucci is a professor of evolutionary biology and ecology at Stony Brook University
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Fiction Paleontologists have published a description of a new transitional whale ancestor 82.5 million years old, suggesting that whales branched off from terrestrial mammals prior to the extinction of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. http://www.nsf.gov/news/news_summ.jsp?cntn_id=114086&org=NSF&from=news
- Item # 2 Science Researchers have found evidence of multicellular animal life 100 million years older than the Cambrian explosion. http://uk.reuters.com/article/scienceNews/idUKTRE5135FA20090204
- Item # 3 Science Paleontologists have discovered fossil evidence of the largest known snake, named Titanoboa, which would have weighed 2,500 pounds and spanned greater than 42 feet in length. http://www.world-science.net/othernews/090204_titanoboa
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer from last week: Edward Teller
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'I am not ashamed to confess that I am ignorant of what I do not know.' -Marcus Tullius Cicero Sent in by Chris Everett