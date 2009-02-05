Question #1 – Blood Typing

Question #1 – Blood Typing love the show and keep up the good work. as for me, i've just listened to the latest show and, since i live in japan, felt compelled to write this email. i have actually wanted to write this email since you did the episode with china. blood typing. where do i begin? unfortunately, the news article is pretty close to the truth. i read the same article myself. people actually believe in this woo. i can't count the times that i've been out in a bar, club or just about anywhere and someone has asked me what my blood type is. i usually say 'i don't know'. that really throws them. most of the blood typing is harmless. the matchmaking, 'what's your sign' kind of crap. however, i have heard that in some cases it has been used to discriminate against people. the japanese are a 'hyper-homogenized' race and there is a lot of racism in this country. not so much against westerners, but more so against asians that are not japanese. i know of people that put blood type on their resumes. i can easily see someone not getting hired due to their blood type. japan really works like that. on several occasions i have tried to disabuse people of this notion. it's all on deaf ears, so i have given up that pursuit. now it is just a line i use to chat up a girl. it works very nicely too. but it is something that is symptomatic of japanese society. christianity/western religion never really took hold here in japan. you do get the few pieces of religious woo. there is supposedly a place in northern japan where the actual jesus christ is buried. yeah, figure that one out. however, the religious woo is not the problem. if you've ever spent time watching japanese television, like i have, you will notice that it's not all anime and bad variety shows. most of the commercials here are for two things. those two things are herbal supplements and exercise machines. that is hallmark japanese woo. any kind of supplement is believed in. the best selling supplements are those for the older citizens. you know, repair your joints and move like an athlete 40 years you junior woo. as for the exercise machines, it's mostly ab machines. needless to say, they don't really work. don't get me wrong, there are skeptics in japan. unfortunately, they are drowned out by all those that believe in the woo. there seems to be no oversite by the japanese government. it is my personal belief that this is due probably to someone somewhere in the government making money from the supplements. that's how the japanese government works. it's one of the most corrupt in the world. anyway, keep up the good work! Jason Haldeman