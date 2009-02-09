Podcast #187 - February 11th, 2009
Interview with Angie McQuaig
News Items: The Pose and Darwin, Ben Goldacre vs the Media, Healing Laser
Your Questions and E-mail: Starseeds, the eHolster
Randi Speaks
Science or Fiction
Whos That Noisy
News Items
Questions and E-mails
- Question #1 - Starseeds First of all, I'd just like to say thanks for a great show. I came to the podcast about a year ago, and have recently been working my way through the old episodes, and enjoying them all a lot. If you'd welcome one person's constructive and subjective criticism, I wish you'd pushed a bit harder to nail Neal Adams down in his interview (either metaphorically or literally would have been equally good), and possibly spent a bit more time screaming at the 'brain's a receiver, dualism rules' guy 'Are you fucking crazy?', but, of course, this is just one listener's opinion in a griwing sea of thousands. Given the rate at which much of the population of the internet seems to be pushing back the enlightenment, I suppose that I should not be surprised at all when I come across a new piece of craziness, but I must admit, I am often still stunned when one person's really off-the-wall delusions seem to catch the mood of a group and are taken up as genuine beliefs. An example that I came across today is (are?) the self-titled 'Starseeds'. It appears that there are a good few people who genuinely believe that they are aliens, sent here with alien DNA for a higher purpose, and to help humanity. Here is a typical site; http://spiritualnewearth.blogspot.com/2007/08/what-are-starseeds.html Given the quality of some of their output, I think that the most help that they ever give humanity is bringing their curly fries at the same time as their burgers, but hey, who am I as a mere human to comment on their purpose. I suppose that I am supposed to tag on a question, to make this something other than a pointless stream of consciousness post, so, er, how about them Mets, eh? Mainly, I did just want to say hello, and to say thanks, again, for the podcast. I really do enjoy it, and appreciate all of the hard work that you do, for no pay, just to bring a little more reality to a world sorely needing it right now Tony Potts London
- Question #2 - The eHolster I guess we can forget about the utility belt, this is los mas macho! http://www.eholster.com/ Richard Drumm The Astronomy Bum Richard Drumm
Interview
- Interview with Angie McQuaig Angie McQuaig is the Director of Camp Inquiry and a member of ScienceDebate 2008. She has a PhD in educational leadership and discusses her thoughts on science education.
Randi Speaks
- The Uncompromising Observations of a Veteran Skeptic James Randi returns to give his skeptical commentary in his own unique style. This week's topic: A Homeopathy Challenge
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Researchers find that not only do experience gifts give longer-lasting happiness than material gifts when they go well, but they produce longer-lasting unhappiness when they go bad. http://www.physorg.com/news153574928.html
- Item # 2 Fiction Research involving comparing surnames and Y chromosomes estimates that as many as 10% of the population in the UK is illegitimate. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/02/090211111002.htm
- Item # 3 Science Genetic analysis shows that human ancestors contracted pubic lice from gorilla ancestors about 3.3 million years ago. http://www.physorg.com/news153570083.html
Who's That Noisy
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'The scientific tradition is distinguished from the pre-scientific tradition in having two layers. Like the latter, it passes on its theories; but it also passes on a critical attitude towards them. The theories are passed on, not as dogmas, but rather with the challenge to discuss them and improve upon them.' Karl Popper: