Podcast #188 - February 26th, 2009
News Items: Virtual Snowflakes, Evolution of Sex, Revenge of Titanoboa, Google Atlantis, Catboy
Your Questions and E-mails: Missing Moon, Moon and Sun
Randi Speaks
Whos That Noisy
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Virtual Snowflakes http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/02/090224163643.htm
- Evolution of Sex http://www.zimbio.com/Reuters+News/articles/5894/Prehistoric+Fish+Pioneered+Sex
- Revenge of Titanoboa http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=483
- Google Atlantis http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=482
- Catboy http://www.theskepticsguide.org/sgublog/?p=446#more-446
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - Missing Moon I realize this may be in the running for stupidest question ever asked of the show, if you leave out Neal Adams that is, but I was watching the second Austin Powers movie and started wondering about this. Late in the movie Dr. Evil is threatening President Tim Robbins, President Robbins desperately wishes to be able to use a 'nuke' against Dr. Evil who is based on the moon. A military official asks if the president is seriously suggesting blowing up the moon. President Robbins asks the assembled group if they would miss it if it were gone. All that leads to my question, (finally) would we miss the moon if it did not exist? I'm not asking what crazy improbable situation would be needed to remove the moon, just what the observable differences upon the Earth would be if there was no moon? Obviously there would be tidal differences, but would we have any other major effects I'm not aware of? Please advise Jay that I will be severely disappointed if this question does not generate a Dr. Evil impression, or at least a bad English accent. Matt Allex Minneapolis
- Question # 2 - Sun and Moon Hi guys, Avid fan of the show etc etc Question for you, sure there is super easy answer but I have never heard it yet. So here goes... What are the odds that from our perspective on Earth the moon and the sun appear exactly the same size? The two bodies are unrelated apart from our looking at them... Interesting... be great to hear your comments Matt London
Randi Speaks
- Randi Speaks The Uncompromising Observations of a Veteran Skeptic James Randi returns to give his skeptical commentary in his own unique style. Topic - Impossible to Fool?
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Review of data indicates that 2008 was the coolest year in the last three decades. http://blogs.usatoday.com/weather/2009/02/2008-temperatur.html
- Item #2 Science A new study reveals that the risk of serious blood clots increases up to four-fold from long airline flights. http://www.escardio.org/about/press/press-releases/pr-09/Pages/cardiovascular-risks-long-haul-flights.aspx
- Item #3 Science New research indicates that television viewers enjoy programs more when they are interrupted by commercials. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/02/090223221528.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week's clue - New England Ghosthunter, Ed Warren.
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “Long experience has taught me this about the status of mankind with regard to matters requiring thought: the less people know and understand about them, the more positively they attempt to argue concerning them, while on the other hand to know and understand a multitude of things renders men cautious in passing judgment upon anything new.” - Galileo