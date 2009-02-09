Question # 1 - Missing Moon

I realize this may be in the running for stupidest question ever asked of the show, if you leave out Neal Adams that is, but I was watching the second Austin Powers movie and started wondering about this. Late in the movie Dr. Evil is threatening President Tim Robbins, President Robbins desperately wishes to be able to use a 'nuke' against Dr. Evil who is based on the moon. A military official asks if the president is seriously suggesting blowing up the moon. President Robbins asks the assembled group if they would miss it if it were gone. All that leads to my question, (finally) would we miss the moon if it did not exist? I'm not asking what crazy improbable situation would be needed to remove the moon, just what the observable differences upon the Earth would be if there was no moon? Obviously there would be tidal differences, but would we have any other major effects I'm not aware of? Please advise Jay that I will be severely disappointed if this question does not generate a Dr. Evil impression, or at least a bad English accent. Matt Allex Minneapolis