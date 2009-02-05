Podcast #189 - March 4th, 2009
Interview with Kenny Feder - Clovis Find
News Items: Vaccine Decision, Designer Babies, Riversnake Update, TAM7 Info
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Item #1 – Vaccine Update http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=478 http://omg.yahoo.com/news/jenny-mccarthy-on-playboy-botox-husband-jim-carrey/19433
- Item #2 - Designer Babies http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=488
- Item #3 - Riversnake Update http://www.boingboing.net/2009/02/26/are-the-photos-of-bo.html
- Item #4 - TAM7 Info TAM 7 Registration: http://www.randi.org/site/index.php/component/content/article/37-static/446-the-amazing-meeting-7-registration.html
Interview
- Interview with Kenny Feder Archeologist Dr. Kenny Feder discusses a recent Clovis tool find in Colorado http://news.yahoo.com/s/ap/20090226/ap_on_sc/ancient_tools
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science MIT engineers have developed a process to nanostitch composite materials together, such as those used in aircraft manufacture, with carbon nanotubes making the materials 10 times stronger and a million times more conductive. http://www.physorg.com/news155394540.html
- Item #2 Science A researcher has developed a device that can induce a room-temperature plasma field in a sealed food package which kills bacteria and reduces the risk of food-borne infection. http://news.uns.purdue.edu/x/2009a/090302KeenerBacteria.html
- Item # 3 Fiction Researchers find that those who profess deep religious belief perform significantly poorer on standardized tests of mental agility, such as the Stroop test. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/03/090304160400.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week - a wind turbine
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “I bought a doughnut and they gave me a receipt for the doughtnut... I don't need a receipt for the doughnut. I give you money and you give me the doughnut, end of transaction. We don't need to bring ink and paper into this. I can't imagine a scenario that I would have to prove that I bought a doughnut. To some skeptical friend, 'Don't even act like I didn't get that doughnut, I've got the documentation right here... It's in my file at home. ...Under 'D' -Mitch Hedberg
Notes and Links
- Steve and Randi on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpeEnMFmXsM
- Bob on Astronomy Cast http://www.astronomycast.com/astronomy/ep-126-from-skeptics-guide-with-questions/
- Jay on the Cuddly Skeptic http://cuddlyatheism.wordpress.com/2009/03/04/a-skeptical-interview-with-sgus-jay-novella/
- Rebecca on the Sunday Supplement http://sundayssupplement.blogspot.com/2009/02/episode-thirty-eight.html
- Skeptoid 150th Episode Party http://skepticblog.org/2009/02/05/the-skeptoid-150th-episode-party/