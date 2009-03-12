Podcast #190 - March 12th, 2009
Interview with Kenneth Miller
News Items: Stem Cell Ban Lifted, When Chimps Attack, Mellow Yellow, Prince Charles Snake Oil
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Obama Reverses Stem Cell Ban http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=493 'Promoting science isn't just about providing resources -- it's also about protecting free and open inquiry. It's about letting scientists like those who are here today do their jobs, free from manipulation or coercion, and listening to what they tell us, even when it's inconvenient -- especially when it's inconvenient. It is about ensuring that scientific data is never distorted or concealed to serve a political agenda -- and that we make scientific decisions based on facts, not ideology.' -Barack Obama
- When Chimps Attack http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/7928996.stm
- Mellow Yellow http://news.yahoo.com/s/nm/20090212/od_nm/us_urine_drink_odd_1
- Prince Charles Snake Oil http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=494
Interview
- Interview with Kenneth Miller http://www.millerandlevine.com/km/index.html Professor of Biology Royce Family Professor for Teaching Excellence Brown University Author of several books: Prentice Hall Biology, Finding Darwin’s God, and Only a Theory
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science MIT researchers have created a new process for manufacturing lithium ion batteries that allow them to be charged and discharged much faster – a large battery can be fully charged in minutes rather than hours. http://web.mit.edu/newsoffice/2006/battery-hybrid.html
- Item # 2 Science Physicists have created a new type of battery that uses magnetic spin rather than chemical bonds to store energy.
- Item # 3 Fiction Texas company, Eestor, has produced and will market this year an ultracapacitor-based energy storage system that has 10 times the energy density as current lithium-ion batteries. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EEStor
Who's That Noisy
- Answer from last week Peter Popoff
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week Everything has a natural explanation. The moon is not a god but a great rock and the sun a hot rock. Anaxagoras, ca. 475 BC