Podcast #191 - March 18th, 2009
Interview with Phil Plait
News Items: Pope on HIV and Condoms, 20th Anniversary of the World Wide Web, Canada Science Minister and Evolution
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Pope On Condoms and HIV http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=498
- 20th Anniversary of the World Wide Web http://www.theskepticsguide.org/sgublog/?p=532
- Canada Science Minister and Evolution http://www.cbc.ca/technology/story/2009/03/17/tech-090317-gary-goodyear-evolution.html
Interview
- Interview with Phil Plait www.randi.org www.badastronomy.com
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Fiction A new study shows that project managers are more successful if they are feared by their team. http://news.ncsu.edu/news/2009/03/wmsbohlmannfairness.php
- Item # 2 Science New brain imaging study provides evidence that intelligence is largely genetic. http://esciencenews.com/articles/2009/03/17/study.gives.more.proof.intelligence.largely.inherited
- Item # 3 Science Paleontologists have discovered a new species of dinosaur half the size of a house cat. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/03/090316173218.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer from last week: Spider Monkey
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'The beginning of knowledge is the discovery of something we do not understand.' - Frank Herbert, author of the Dune series