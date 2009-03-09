The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #191 - March 18th, 2009

Interview with Phil Plait
News Items: Pope on HIV and Condoms, 20th Anniversary of the World Wide Web, Canada Science Minister and Evolution
  • Pope On Condoms and HIV http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=498
  • 20th Anniversary of the World Wide Web http://www.theskepticsguide.org/sgublog/?p=532
  • Canada Science Minister and Evolution http://www.cbc.ca/technology/story/2009/03/17/tech-090317-gary-goodyear-evolution.html

  • Interview with Phil Plait www.randi.org www.badastronomy.com

  • Item # 1 A new study shows that project managers are more successful if they are feared by their team. http://news.ncsu.edu/news/2009/03/wmsbohlmannfairness.php
  • Item # 2 New brain imaging study provides evidence that intelligence is largely genetic. http://esciencenews.com/articles/2009/03/17/study.gives.more.proof.intelligence.largely.inherited
  • Item # 3 Paleontologists have discovered a new species of dinosaur half the size of a house cat. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/03/090316173218.htm

  • Whos That Noisy Answer from last week: Spider Monkey

  • Quote of the Week 'The beginning of knowledge is the discovery of something we do not understand.' - Frank Herbert, author of the Dune series