Podcast #192 - March 25th, 2009
News Items: Cold Fusion Again, Evolution Education in Texas, Synthetic Blood
Questions and E-mails: Richard Saunders Open Letter to Pharmacists, Quantum Jumping, Super Chimney
Name That Logical Fallacy
Randi Speaks
Science or fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Cold Fusion Again http://www.breitbart.com/article.php?id=CNG.a67cf72fe27770f9ec992da18169937d.a1&show_article=1 http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=502
- Texas Evolution Fight http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=501
- Synthetic Blood http://www.psfk.com/2009/03/researchers-develop-synthetic-human-blood.html
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - Open Letter from Richard Saunders to Australian Pharmacists http://i2p.com.au/?page=site/article&id=1274
- Question # 2 - Quantum Jumping Just thought I would share a link I ran across. This one really got me tickled. http://www.quantumjumping.com/ Keep up the good work, love the new site. Oh and by the way, there actually are skeptical rednecks from the south. I know, I are one. =P Josh
- Question # 3 - Super Chimney Hey SGU! Have you heard of the Super Chimney? http://www.superchimney.org The basic idea is that a giant chimney could reduce the effects of global warming and provide a source of wind energy. It sounds a bit fishy to me, but I can't put my finger on why and I don't have the subject knowledge to figure out the details. Would this actually work? Am I being too critical? What am I missing? Thanks for your time! - Jokermage
Name That Logical Fallacy
- UFOs 2. “not one piece of physical evidence. No smoking saucer.” Aliens do not hand out trinkets, that’s true, and neither do they sit in for book signings. Some phenomenon are not given to tangible “in my hands” evidence (although there is loads of trace evidence). Show me your physcial evidence for a supernova and I’ll show you mine for a flying saucer. I’ve got multiple and independent eyewitness testimony (in the millions) spanning several decades across the globe with trace evidence and excellent photos to boot. No evidence? I think not.
Randi Speaks
- Randi Speaks Carl Sagan
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Fiction A new study shows that the morbidly obese, on average, are as active as those in the normal or overweight category. http://wwwjp.blackwellpublishing.com/bw/press/pressitem.asp?ref=2138
- Item # 2 Science Researchers have developed a system for treating blood infections that uses a magnet to draw the pathogens out of the blood. http://www.childrenshospital.org/newsroom/Site1339/mainpageS1339P1sublevel517.html
- Item # Science New research shows that expert advice can shut off the decision-making part of the brain. http://www.physorg.com/news157098577.html
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week - Dr. Roy Spencer
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “She believed in nothing; only her skepticism kept her from being an atheist.” - Jean Paul Sartre