Podcast #193 - April 1st, 2009
Interview with Paul Murray
News Items: Mind Controlled Robot, Giant Protozoan, More Jenny McCarthy Nonsense
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Controlling Robots with the Mind http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=508
- Giant Protozoans http://www.livescience.com/animals/090328-nhm-gromia-sphaerica.html
- More Jenny McCarthy Nonsense http://news.yahoo.com/s/time/20090401/hl_time/08599188871800
Interview
- Interview with Paul Murray Vice President, Texas Citizens for Science http://www.texscience.org/ http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn13930-16-of-us-science-teachers-are-creationists.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Researchers published the results of their trial showing that treating the kidney with radio waves can significantly reduce high blood pressure. http://www.news.com.au/heraldsun/story/0,27574,25265914-2862,00.html
- Item # 2 Fiction A new study suggests that drinking very hot tea increases the risk of breast cancer in women. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/health/7965380.stm
- Item # 3 Science American researchers are developing a system that fights mosquitoes by targeting and shooting them with lasers. http://www.cnn.com/2009/HEALTH/03/16/mosquito.laser.weapon/index.html?eref=rss_topstories
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week - an MRI scanner
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week I know not any crime so great that a man could contrive to commit as poisoning the sources of eternal truth. - Samuel Johnson