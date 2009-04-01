The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #193 - April 1st, 2009

Interview with Paul Murray
News Items: Mind Controlled Robot, Giant Protozoan, More Jenny McCarthy Nonsense
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy

News Items

  • Controlling Robots with the Mind http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=508
  • Giant Protozoans http://www.livescience.com/animals/090328-nhm-gromia-sphaerica.html
  • More Jenny McCarthy Nonsense http://news.yahoo.com/s/time/20090401/hl_time/08599188871800

Interview

  • Interview with Paul Murray Vice President, Texas Citizens for Science http://www.texscience.org/ http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn13930-16-of-us-science-teachers-are-creationists.html

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item # 1 Researchers published the results of their trial showing that treating the kidney with radio waves can significantly reduce high blood pressure. http://www.news.com.au/heraldsun/story/0,27574,25265914-2862,00.html
  • Item # 2 A new study suggests that drinking very hot tea increases the risk of breast cancer in women. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/health/7965380.stm
  • Item # 3 American researchers are developing a system that fights mosquitoes by targeting and shooting them with lasers. http://www.cnn.com/2009/HEALTH/03/16/mosquito.laser.weapon/index.html?eref=rss_topstories

Who's That Noisy

  • Whos That Noisy Answer to last week - an MRI scanner

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week I know not any crime so great that a man could contrive to commit as poisoning the sources of eternal truth. - Samuel Johnson