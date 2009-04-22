Podcast #196 - April 22nd, 2009
Interview with Seth Shostak
News Items: Cassini Pictures, Smallest Exoplanet, Huffington Post Pseudoscience, Personal Attacks from Age of Autism, Kelloggs Settles FTC Suit
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items: Cassini Pictures, Smallest Exoplanet, Huffington Post Pseudoscience, Personal Attacks from Age of Autism, Kelloggs Settles FTC Suit
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Cassini Pictures http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/cassini/main/index.html http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-1172205/Saturn-close-Sensational-cosmic-images-bring-ringed-planet-life.html
- Smallest Exoplanet http://news.yahoo.com/s/ap/20090421/ap_on_sc/eu_britain_new_planet
- Pseudoscience from the Huffington Post http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=463
- J.B. Handley from Age of Autism Attacks http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=523
- Kelloggs Settles FTC Suit http://www.ftc.gov/opa/2009/04/kellogg.shtm
Interview
- Interview with Seth Shostak Sr. Shostak is the Senior Astronomer for the SETI institute. http://www.seti.org
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science New research shows that chewing gum is associated with higher academic performance in teens. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2009-04/epr-nss041709.php
- Item # 2 Fiction Computer scientists have developed a system for automatic lip-reading that is greater than 95% accurate after minimal training. http://electronicdesign.com/Articles/Index.cfm?AD=1&ArticleID=15372
- Item # 3 Science Engineers have developed a medical ultrasound device that works with a smart phone. http://news-info.wustl.edu/tips/page/normal/13928.html
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week - Harold Puthoff
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week There is something fascinating about science. One gets such wholesale returns of conjecture out of such a trifling investment of fact. - Mark Twain