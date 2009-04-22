The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #196 - April 22nd, 2009

Main Image for Episode 196
Interview with Seth Shostak
News Items: Cassini Pictures, Smallest Exoplanet, Huffington Post Pseudoscience, Personal Attacks from Age of Autism, Kelloggs Settles FTC Suit
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy

News Items

  • Cassini Pictures http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/cassini/main/index.html http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-1172205/Saturn-close-Sensational-cosmic-images-bring-ringed-planet-life.html
  • Smallest Exoplanet http://news.yahoo.com/s/ap/20090421/ap_on_sc/eu_britain_new_planet
  • Pseudoscience from the Huffington Post http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=463
  • J.B. Handley from Age of Autism Attacks http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=523
  • Kelloggs Settles FTC Suit http://www.ftc.gov/opa/2009/04/kellogg.shtm

Interview

  • Interview with Seth Shostak Sr. Shostak is the Senior Astronomer for the SETI institute. http://www.seti.org

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item # 1 New research shows that chewing gum is associated with higher academic performance in teens. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2009-04/epr-nss041709.php
  • Item # 2 Computer scientists have developed a system for automatic lip-reading that is greater than 95% accurate after minimal training. http://electronicdesign.com/Articles/Index.cfm?AD=1&ArticleID=15372
  • Item # 3 Engineers have developed a medical ultrasound device that works with a smart phone. http://news-info.wustl.edu/tips/page/normal/13928.html

Who's That Noisy

  • Whos That Noisy Answer to last week - Harold Puthoff

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week There is something fascinating about science. One gets such wholesale returns of conjecture out of such a trifling investment of fact. - Mark Twain