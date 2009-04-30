Podcast #197 - April 30th, 2009
Interview with Mark Crislip
News Items: Hidden Photons, Walking Seal, NASA and the Moon, Baby Chupacabras
Your Questions and E-mails: Hoagland on Iapetus
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Hidden Photons http://www.newscientist.com/article/mg20227054.800-hidden-photons-to-send-secret-emails-through-earth.html?DCMP=OTC-rss&nsref=online-news
- Walking Seal http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=524
- NASA and the Moon http://blogs.usatoday.com/ondeadline/2009/04/nasa-likely-to-scrap-plans-to-build-moon-base.html
- Baby Chupacabras http://www.gulf-times.com/site/topics/article.asp?cu_no=2&item_no=286384&version=1&template_id=36&parent_id=16
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - Hoagland on Iapetus Hey guys, really liked this weeks show. Your discussion of Saturn's moons prompted me to search for pictures when i stumbled upon this gem; a website claiming Iapetus's ridge MUST be man made. http://www.enterprisemission.com/moon1.htm Thought you might like a good chuckle. -John WIlson Chicago
Interview
- Interview with Mark Crislip http://www.quackcast.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Scientists have developed the world’s fastest camera, that can capture images less than half a billionth of a second long. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/8025211.stm
- Item # 2 Science South Korean scientists claim they have cloned several dogs that glow red in ultraviolet light. http://www.wivb.com/dpp/news/offbeat/offbeat_ap_seoul_scientists_claim_to_clone_glowings_dogs_200904281054_2352325
- Item # 3 Fiction A new DNA analysis suggests that Native Americans derive from multiple successive immigrations from Asia to the Americas. http://www.news.ucdavis.edu/search/news_detail.lasso?id=9101
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week - an alleged recording of Bigfoot
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week Every man has a right to his opinion, but no man has a right to be wrong in his facts. - Bernard Baruch