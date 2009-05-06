Podcast #198 - May 7th, 2009
Interview With Rachael Dunlop
News Items: Four Years of SGU; Oprah Signs Jenny McCarthy; Dark Matter; Six Degrees of Separation; Homeopathy Death
Your Questions and E-mails: I Have Birds in my Pants
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- SGU 4 year Anniversary The Rogues look back on four years of the SGU
- Oprah Gives Platform to Anti-Vax Movement http://skepchick.org/blog/?p=7166
- Does Dark Matter Exist? http://sciencenow.sciencemag.org/cgi/content/full/2009/502/1 http://www.physorg.com/news160726282.html
- Six Degrees of Separation http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/magazine/8029774.stm
- Homeopathy Death http://www.smh.com.au/national/dead-babys-parents-ignored-advice-qc-20090504-asmt.html?page=1
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - I Have Birds in my Pants He has birds in his pants. Perry would've jumped all over this. Airport inspection reveals smuggled songbirds http://news.yahoo.com/s/ap/20090506/ap_on_fe_st/us_smuggled_songbirds Jim Mears
Interview
- Interview with Rachael Dunlop Rachael Dunlop is a member of the Australian Skeptics and gives Dr. Rachie Reports for their official podcast, The Skeptic Zone www.skepticzone.tv
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Scientists reveal the first car that can run on biofuel made from chocolate. http://www.comcast.net/articles/news-science/20090505/EU.Britain.Chocolate.Racer/
- Item # 2 Fiction Physicists have developed a new incandescent light bulb suitable for residential use that is almost 100 times as energy efficient as existing bulbs. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/05/090506160542.htm
- Item # 3 Science A new fossil analysis shows that the so-called “hobbit”, or Homo florensiensis, had long flat feet more like apes than humans, and therefore could not walk efficiently. http://esciencenews.com/articles/2009/05/06/new.analysis.shows.hobbits.couldnt.hustle
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week - Uri Geller
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Question with boldness even the existence of God; because, if there be one, he must more approve of the homage of reason than that of blindfolded fear.' Thomas Jefferson