Podcast #199 - May 13th, 2009
Interview with Rusty Schweickart
News Items: Simon Singh's Lawsuit, Ultradense Deuterium, Acupuncture Science, Last Fix for Hubble
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Simon Singh's Lawsuit http://skepticblog.org/2009/05/11/simon-singhs-libel-suit/
- Ultradense Deuterium http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/05/090511181356.htm
- Acupuncture Science http://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/?p=492
- Last Fix for Hubble http://www.breitbart.com/article.php?id=D985G04G0&show_article=1
Interview
- Interview with Rusty Schweickart Rusty was one of the three astronauts on the Apollo mission and performed the first Apollo EVA. He currently is working developing the infrastructure to detect and deflect potential impact threats to the earth. http://www.well.com/~rs/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science A new study suggests that nearly all of the increase in weight in the US over the last 30 years is due to increased calorie intake, rather than decreased physical activity. http://esciencenews.com/articles/2009/05/08/increased.food.intake.alone.explains.increase.body.weight.united.states
- Item # 2 Fiction Biologists discover a new frog species that uses bursts of infrasound to stun its prey. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0005413
- Item # 3 Science Researchers find in a new clinical study that 30% of cancers respond significantly to treatment with an anti-viral drug. http://esciencenews.com/articles/2009/05/13/novel.therapy.may.prove.effective.treatment.30.percent.cancers
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week - a doppler utrasound of baby's heart.
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Do not believe in anything simply because you have heard it. Do not believe in anything simply because it is spoken and rumored by many. Do not believe in anything simply because it is found written in your religious books. Do not believe in anything merely on the authority of your teachers and elders. Do not believe in traditions because they have been handed down for many generations. But after observation and analysis, when you find that anything agrees with reason and is conducive to the good and benefit of one and all, then accept it and live up to it.' --Buddha