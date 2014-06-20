Podcast #2 - June 1st, 2005
Kansas Evolution Update, Science education failing in the US, Stem Cell Research, CropCircle Season.
News Items
- Kansas School Board The SGU does a followup to the Kansas School Board noting the scientific communities boycott and the redefinition of what Science is.
- Science education failing in the U.S. The Discovery Institute will be showing a film, The Privileged Planet: The Search for Purpose in the Universe, at the Smithsonian Institute. http://www.joplinglobe.com/story.php?story_id=188055&c=96
- Stem Cell Bill Discussion on the Stem Cell bill passed in the U.S. House of Representatives and the pseudoscience used in the debate. http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/health/bal-te.stemcell21may21,1,6560688.story?coll=bal-health-headlines
- Crop Circles Summer once again brings crop circles.
- an incredibly gullible crop circle site
- article about famous circle hoaxers, Doug and Dave
