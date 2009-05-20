Podcast #200 - May 20th, 2009
News Items
- Missing Link Ida http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/8057465.stm http://tinyurl.com/lemurlink
- GPS Failure http://www.pcworld.com/businesscenter/article/165224/with_a_gps_failure_possible_is_it_still_safe_to_buy.html
- Stem Cell Quackery in China http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/8052227.stm
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - Candiru Fish Story Several years ago a coworker brought an article to my attention in an issue of Maxim referring to the 'fish feared by all men of the Amazon', for its tendency to follow the flow of urine and swim up the human male urethra, thereby lodging itself and being nearly impossible to remove. He was convinced it had to be true, 'Why else would Maxim print it?' I had my doubts. To me it all sounded like the kind of nonsense tailor made to strike fear in the heart (and other dearer parts) of a Maxim subscriber. I noted it made no mention of the fish being attracted to women, or other mammals, for that matter, merely to urine produced by human males. The article went so far as to imply this was a stage of the catfish's life cycle. Since then this fish story has reemerged over and over again, but my attempts to find any information on it haven't been terribly successful. Mostly it sounds like an urban legend, but I was wondering if you had any insights. Eddie G. St. Louis
- Question # 2 - One Million Dollars I understand that you do all this show on your free time, and that your expenses are covered by donations. So I wonder, what would you do with [insert Dr. Evil] one million dollars? More seriously - what would you do if somebody donated huge amounts of cash to SGU? Would you do more shows? Quit your day jobs? Hire people to help with production? Spend it all on one huge party? I wish to stress that I am not a crazy rich person, but you never know, there might be somebody listening, so keep that in mind when you discuss this Thanks for a great show! Lasse MarÃ¸en (Pronunciation guide: La-seh Ma-reux-an) e body of the email here
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Scientists have developed a new dating technique for ceramics and pottery that involves measuring its water content with a microscale capable of detecting 1/10 of a millionth of gram. http://www.physorg.com/news162017188.html
- Item # 2 Fiction Neuroscientists mapping brain networks find that children younger than 12 have disorganized and chaotic brain function. http://mednews.wustl.edu/news/page/normal/14199.html
- Item # 3 Science New research finds that attaining goals of fame, fortune, and good looks are associated with less, not more, happiness. http://www.rochester.edu/news/show.php?id=3377
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week - Dean Radin
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week Science is simply common sense at its best that is, rigidly accurate in observation, and merciless to fallacy in logic. - Thomas Henry Huxley