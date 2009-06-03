Greetings Skeptics! I have listened to and enjoyed every podcast you have put out (except for the infamous Neal Adams interview, which I just can't bring myself to cue up...I think being a huge fan of his comics work is preventing me, or the fact that I generally don't find such raw confrontations entertaining) My question stems from a recent conversation I had with my girlfriend who generally considers herself to be a critical thinker although she does have her 'sacred cow' like almost everyone does...in her case she is a non-practicing pagan. We listen to several podcasts together, but when I ask her to listen to yours she refuses, her reason being that she feels 'you have a tendency to be just as 'evangelical' and at times 'close-minded' as the believers'. I can think of quite a few ways to defend you in response to that comment, but I think hearing from you directly might have a greater impact. Whether you respond via email or on the show I'll make sure she reads/hears your answer. Thanks for your time and keep up the quality work! Shane Nitzsche (pronounced NIT-chee)

Question # 2 - Begging the Question

Okay. I give up. After all, with you guys as my role models (and in this case, Stephen) what choice do I have. I've been increasingly depressed at the way the term 'begging the question' has come, in mainstream media, to mean RAISING the question--and not what it always USED to mean. Now I have no problem with language evolving and meanings changing. However, 'begging the question' is such a valuable term for identifying a common logical fallacy--I seem always to be using it to harpoon some blubbering claim. And now? The term is becoming useless. And I know of no other to replace it. Circular argument is almost there, but, unless I'm mistaken, has a different emphasis. In fact, I was about to write to you lot looking for support, a crusade, a suggestion...something--when, what to my wondering ears should I hear.. but you, Stephen, using the term in the NEW, trendy, way, in the last podcast. Aaaarrrgh. I was hoping I could point out that, inconsistently, you have the term in your list of logical fallacies, but, alas, though it appears in virtually all such lists, it does not appear in yours. drat. So, I guess, I just give up. But that begs the question, 'What term do I use instead?' Theo Dombrowski Nanoose bay, British Columbia