Podcast #203 - June 9th, 2009
Interview with Bruce Hood
News Items: Crop Circles 2009, Chronic Lyme Disease, Casino Feng Shui, UFO follow up
Your Questions and E-mails: Liver Flush for Gallstones
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items: Crop Circles 2009, Chronic Lyme Disease, Casino Feng Shui, UFO follow up
Your Questions and E-mails: Liver Flush for Gallstones
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Crop Circles 2009 http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1190279/Jellyfish-dragonflies-peace-symbols-The-summer-crop-circles-just-getting-started.html http://www.cropcircleconnector.com/2009/may2009.html
- CT and Chronic Lyme Disease http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=551 http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=552
- Quantum Mechanics http://sciencenow.sciencemag.org/cgi/content/full/2009/605/1
- Casino Feng Shui http://ncseweb.org/news/2009/06/antievolution-bills-die-texas-004818
- UFO Follow Up http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/5435262/UFOs-above-Merseyside-linked-to-HMS-Daring-military-exercise.html http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/newstopics/howaboutthat/5434040/UFOs-spotted-in-Cambridgeshire.html
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - Apple Cider and Gallstones Through her friends, my mother has decided to drink apple cider to remove gallstones. According to her friends, after drinking only apple cider for two days, the gallstones will be flushed out from the body and observed in the feces. It will appear green and and feel soft to the touch. I have found conflicting reports online and I care about my mother's health very much. Your opinions would be much appreciated. SGU Listener, Ruanne Lai Toronto
Interview
- Interview with Bruce Hood Bruce Hood is the author of Supersense:Why We Believe in the Unbelievable http://brucemhood.wordpress.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Fiction Scientists have successfully genetically engineered bacteria to mass-produce tarantula silk, which can be used in textiles. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/8083962.stm
- Item # 2 Science New research suggests that chimpanzees are able to memorize the precise location of individual fruit bearing trees out of more than 12,000 trees in their territory, in addition to remembering their seasonal productivity. http://news.bbc.co.uk/earth/hi/earth_news/newsid_8086000/8086246.stm
- Item # 3 Science Researchers find that bats are able to identify other individual bats from their echolocation calls, even from a single burst of sound. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/8085477.stm
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week: Auroral Emissions
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “If there is anything that can bind the heavenly mind of man to this dusty exile of our earthy home and can reconcile us with our fate so that we can enjoy living – then it is verily the enjoyment of … the mathematical sciences and astronomy.” - Johannes Kepler, in a letter to Jakob Bartsch