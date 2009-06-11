Hello all, I am now 11, but have been listening to the podcast since I was 10 and have just heard the episode (SGU#77) in which you ask if there is any 10 year old skeptics. If you mention me on the podcast, please refer to me as Ainlina (my online nickname). Thank you for the great podcast. PS I come from England

Question # 2 - Prescient Genes

I love your show; it is the best podcast I subscribe to. I have only listened to about 15 episodes, but that is enough of a sample size for me to know that this show is 'like totally radical.' I have a two-part question that has been bugging me for awhile. As you can tell by my subject it is regarding evolution. My question is as follows: Why do are genes want to get to the next generation or the future, and do our genes know something about the future that is so wonderful that could be the reason why they are evolving to make it there over the millions of years of evolution on this planet? Why would would genes or any species' genes want to live to make it to the future? This question kind of philosophical, so will you give me your opinion or the leading hypothesis of the experts? Thank you so much for reading my question, and I wish you continued success for your show and organization in the future. Mark B. Tampa, Florida