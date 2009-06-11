Podcast #204 - June 11th, 2009
Interview with Richard Wiseman
News Items: Negative CAM Research, Chiropractors In Retreat, Quantum Mechanics, Flu Pandemic Update
Your questions and E-mails: Youngest Skeptic, Prescient Genes
Science or Fiction
Whos That Noisy
News Items
- Negative CAM Research http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/31190909/
- Chiropractors In Retreat http://www.quackometer.net/blog/2009/06/chiropractors-told-to-take-down-their.html
- Quantum 'Mechanics' http://sciencenow.sciencemag.org/cgi/content/full/2009/605/1
- Flu Pandemic Update http://www.google.com/hostednews/ap/article/ALeqM5jTkkEKE5LtPih_5Jcc-3MpD0gOYQD98ONHDG0
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - Youngest Skeptic Hello all, I am now 11, but have been listening to the podcast since I was 10 and have just heard the episode (SGU#77) in which you ask if there is any 10 year old skeptics. If you mention me on the podcast, please refer to me as Ainlina (my online nickname). Thank you for the great podcast. PS I come from England
- Question # 2 - Prescient Genes I love your show; it is the best podcast I subscribe to. I have only listened to about 15 episodes, but that is enough of a sample size for me to know that this show is 'like totally radical.' I have a two-part question that has been bugging me for awhile. As you can tell by my subject it is regarding evolution. My question is as follows: Why do are genes want to get to the next generation or the future, and do our genes know something about the future that is so wonderful that could be the reason why they are evolving to make it there over the millions of years of evolution on this planet? Why would would genes or any species' genes want to live to make it to the future? This question kind of philosophical, so will you give me your opinion or the leading hypothesis of the experts? Thank you so much for reading my question, and I wish you continued success for your show and organization in the future. Mark B. Tampa, Florida
Interview
- Interview with Richard Wiseman http://www.richardwiseman.com/ Prof Richard Wiseman is based at the University of Hertfordshire in the UK, and has gained an international reputation for research into quirky areas of psychology, including deception, humour, luck and the paranormal.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Astronomers conclude from simulations that there is a chance the Earth may collide with either Mars or Venus over the next billion years. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/8093005.stm
- Item # 2 Fiction A new study shows that slide animation effects enhance attention and therefore learning of new material. http://www.physorg.com/news163936965.html
- Item # 3 Science In a recent survey, less than half of the adults questioned could correctly identify the location of the heart and less than a third the location of the lungs, which is similar to results from 40 years ago. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2009-06/bc-srp061009.php
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week: Kenneth Arnold
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “In science, ‘fact’ can only mean ‘confirmed to such a degree that it would be perverse to withhold provisional assent.’ I suppose that apples might start to rise tomorrow, but the possibility does not merit equal time in physics classrooms.” - Stephen Jay Gould
Announcements
