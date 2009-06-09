Podcast #205 - June 16th, 2009
Interview with Brian Brushwood
News Items: Junior Supernova, Boy Hit By Meteor, A New Heuristic, Planetary Life
Science or Fiction
Whos That Noisy
News Items
- Junior Supernova http://www.theregister.co.uk/2009/06/11/junior_astronomer_spots_junior_supernova/
- Boy Hit by Meteor http://news.yahoo.com/s/space/20090612/sc_space/boyhitbymeteorite
- A New Heuristic http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=557
- Planetary Life http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/06/090612203303.htm
Interview
- Interview with Brian Brushwood Author of: Cheats, Cons, Swindles and Tricks: 57 Ways to Scam a Free Drink Brian is a magician and skeptic who tells us about promoting critical thinking, the spikey-haired way. http://shwood.squarespace.com/ http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qodOwQ-U1oQ&feature=related http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9mNjEes-lM
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Fiction A review of the published literature shows that almost 25% of all animal species engage in same-sex behavior. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/06/090616122106.htm
- Item # 2 Science A new study finds that those with autism are 40% faster on tests of problem solving than matched controls. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/06/090616121339.htm
- Item # 3 Science Scientists estimate that high altitude winds could provide enough energy to meet world demands 100 times over. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/06/090615102038.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week: The Casini Probe hearing the rings of Saturn
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “Agnosticism simply means that a man shall not say he knows or believes that for which he has no grounds for professing to believe.” - Thomas Henry Huxley