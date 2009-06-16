Item # 1 Science Science A new morphological analysis of modern and fossil apes suggests that humans are most closely related to orangutans, and form a separate group from chimpanzees and gorillas. http://esciencenews.com/articles/2009/06/18/humans.related.orangutans.not.chimps.says.new.pitt.buffalo.museum.science.study

Item # 2 Science Science Scientists have developed a new computer program that can automate the process of analyzing DNA to create phylogenies – a picture of the evolutionary tree of life - that is much faster and more accurate than existing methods. http://www.physorg.com/news164553586.html