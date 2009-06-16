Podcast #206 - June 18th, 2009
Interview with Richard Prum
News Items: Ancient Lakes on Mars, Smoke Ring UFO, FDA Zicam Warning, Missing Sun Spots
Science or Fiction
Whos That Noisy
News Items
- Ancient lake on Mars University of Colorado team finds definitive evidence for ancient lake on Mars
- Smoke Ring UFO http://www.cnn.com/video/#/video/us/2009/06/16/dnt.va.ufo.sighting.wavy
- FDA Zicam Warning http://www.google.com/hostednews/ap/article/ALeqM5jTkkEKE5LtPih_5Jcc-3MpD0gOYQD98ONHDG0 http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2009/06/who_knew_there_are_actual_medicines_in_t.php
- Missing Sun Spots http://science.nasa.gov/headlines/y2009/17jun_jetstream.htm?list146689 http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2009/06/17/here-comes-the-sunspot/
Interview
- Interview with Richard Prum Dr. Prum is an evolutionary ornithologist with broad interests in diverse topics, including phylogenetics, behavior, feathers, structural color, evolution and development, sexual selection, and historical biogeography. We discuss dissenters from the consensus that birds evolved from theropod dinosaurs.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science A new morphological analysis of modern and fossil apes suggests that humans are most closely related to orangutans, and form a separate group from chimpanzees and gorillas. http://esciencenews.com/articles/2009/06/18/humans.related.orangutans.not.chimps.says.new.pitt.buffalo.museum.science.study
- Item # 2 Science Scientists have developed a new computer program that can automate the process of analyzing DNA to create phylogenies – a picture of the evolutionary tree of life - that is much faster and more accurate than existing methods. http://www.physorg.com/news164553586.html
- Item # 3 Fiction Biologists have discovered a new species of water snake, the only one known to have evolved the technique of capturing prey by first “hypnotizing” it with its rhythmic undulating motion. http://www.scienceblog.com/cms/discovery-water-snake-startles-fish-way-makes-them-flee-its-jaws-22441.html
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week - Thomas Edison
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully as when they do it from religious conviction.” - Blaise Pascal