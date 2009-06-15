The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #207 - July 1st, 2009

Main Image for Episode 207
Interview with Phil Plait
News Items: Steorn Fail, BCA Responds to Singh, Salt Water in Enceladus, Uranium on the Moon, Apollo 11 Video, Impact Bad Astronomy
Science or Fiction
Whos That Noisy

News Items

  • Steorn Fail http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=566
  • BCA Responds to Singh http://www.chiropractic-uk.co.uk/gfx/uploads/textbox/Singh/BCA%20Statement%20170609.pdf
  • Enceladus Update http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=564
  • Uranium on the Moon http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2009/06/29/uranium-found-on-the-moon/
  • Apollo 11 Video http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2009/06/28/lost-apollo-11-video-tapes-found/
  • Impact - Bad Astronomy http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2009/06/15/if-i-watch-this-i-hope-the-moon-will-hit-the-earth/

Interview

  • Interview with Phil Plait The Bad Astronomer joins us to discuss some astronomy news items.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item # 1 Scientists determine that the best way to maximize the probability of becoming pregnant is to have sex every day. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/health/8125934.stm
  • Item # 2 New research shows that greater than 90% of embryos used for IVF have chromosomal abnormalities. http://www.sciencecentric.com/news/article.php?q=09070169-chromosomal-problems-affect-nearly-all-human-embryos
  • Item # 3 Epidemiological data reveal a dramatic decrease in maternal mortality rate in Europe over the last decade. http://sciencecodex.com/increasing_age_of_mothers_in_spain_leads_to_rise_in_mortality_rates

Who's That Noisy

  • Whos That Noisy Answer to last week: Joe Nickell

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week 'Even if you can’t imagine the explanation, Sister, remember there are things beyond your knowledge. Even if you feel certainty, it is an emotion, not a fact.' Father Flynn from the movie and screenplay 'Doubt' written by John Patrick Shanley. Sent it by Drew Pruitt