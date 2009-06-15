Podcast #207 - July 1st, 2009
Interview with Phil Plait
News Items: Steorn Fail, BCA Responds to Singh, Salt Water in Enceladus, Uranium on the Moon, Apollo 11 Video, Impact Bad Astronomy
Science or Fiction
Whos That Noisy
News Items
- Steorn Fail http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=566
- BCA Responds to Singh http://www.chiropractic-uk.co.uk/gfx/uploads/textbox/Singh/BCA%20Statement%20170609.pdf
- Enceladus Update http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=564
- Uranium on the Moon http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2009/06/29/uranium-found-on-the-moon/
- Apollo 11 Video http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2009/06/28/lost-apollo-11-video-tapes-found/
- Impact - Bad Astronomy http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/badastronomy/2009/06/15/if-i-watch-this-i-hope-the-moon-will-hit-the-earth/
Interview
- Interview with Phil Plait The Bad Astronomer joins us to discuss some astronomy news items.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Scientists determine that the best way to maximize the probability of becoming pregnant is to have sex every day. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/health/8125934.stm
- Item # 2 Science New research shows that greater than 90% of embryos used for IVF have chromosomal abnormalities. http://www.sciencecentric.com/news/article.php?q=09070169-chromosomal-problems-affect-nearly-all-human-embryos
- Item # 3 Fiction Epidemiological data reveal a dramatic decrease in maternal mortality rate in Europe over the last decade. http://sciencecodex.com/increasing_age_of_mothers_in_spain_leads_to_rise_in_mortality_rates
Who's That Noisy
- Whos That Noisy Answer to last week: Joe Nickell
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week 'Even if you can’t imagine the explanation, Sister, remember there are things beyond your knowledge. Even if you feel certainty, it is an emotion, not a fact.' Father Flynn from the movie and screenplay 'Doubt' written by John Patrick Shanley. Sent it by Drew Pruitt