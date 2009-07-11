The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #208 - July 11th, 2009

Main Image for Episode 208
Live Recording from TAM 7
News Items: Microbot Plumbers, Archeological Dig, Sunspots Return, Blogs vs Journalists, Genie Sued
Science or Fiction
Live Questions
Rebecca's Wedding

News Items

  • Microbot Plummers http://www.energyharvestingjournal.com/articles/microbot-swims-human-arteries-00001497.asp?sessionid=1
  • Archeological Dig Steve Novella reports from his visit of a local dig.
  • Sunspots Return As predicted, sunspots have returned.
  • Blogs vs Journalists http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=571
  • Genie Sued http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/middle_east/8145862.stm

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item # 1 Scientists report that application of a common herbicide to sweet corn actually increased its nutritional value.
  • Item # 2 New research finds that the so-called “umami” taste of amino acids is not a distinct taste but a combination of other taste and olfactory sensations.
  • Item # 3 Researchers have been able to create pluripotent stem cells from adult-derived cells, without the use of genes, virus, or reprogramming proteins.

Live Questions

  • Live Questions The Rogues take live questions from the audience.

Rebecca's Wedding

  • Rebbeca and Sid get married Live http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFZgNKZN1Qs

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week “We can forgive children who are afraid of the dark. The real tragedy is men who are afraid of the light.” - [incorrectly attributed to] Plato