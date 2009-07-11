Podcast #208 - July 11th, 2009
Live Recording from TAM 7
News Items: Microbot Plumbers, Archeological Dig, Sunspots Return, Blogs vs Journalists, Genie Sued
Science or Fiction
Live Questions
Rebecca's Wedding
News Items: Microbot Plumbers, Archeological Dig, Sunspots Return, Blogs vs Journalists, Genie Sued
Science or Fiction
Live Questions
Rebecca's Wedding
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
News Items
- Microbot Plummers http://www.energyharvestingjournal.com/articles/microbot-swims-human-arteries-00001497.asp?sessionid=1
- Archeological Dig Steve Novella reports from his visit of a local dig.
- Sunspots Return As predicted, sunspots have returned.
- Blogs vs Journalists http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=571
- Genie Sued http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/middle_east/8145862.stm
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Scientists report that application of a common herbicide to sweet corn actually increased its nutritional value.
- Item # 2 Fiction New research finds that the so-called “umami” taste of amino acids is not a distinct taste but a combination of other taste and olfactory sensations.
- Item # 3 Science Researchers have been able to create pluripotent stem cells from adult-derived cells, without the use of genes, virus, or reprogramming proteins.
Live Questions
- Live Questions The Rogues take live questions from the audience.
Rebecca's Wedding
- Rebbeca and Sid get married Live http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFZgNKZN1Qs
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “We can forgive children who are afraid of the dark. The real tragedy is men who are afraid of the light.” - [incorrectly attributed to] Plato