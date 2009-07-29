Question # 2 - Anti-Flu-Vax Crankery

Steve, I got this list from NaturalNews.com. Apparently the H1N1 flu vaccine is yet another way to 'catch' autism. :) I especially love the last line: '...flu vaccines are a tax on people who don't understand health.' --Jamie Preston-- Ten things you're not supposed to know about the swine flu vaccine (At least, not by anyone in authority...) #1 - The vaccine production was 'rushed' and the vaccine has never been tested on humans. Do you like to play guinea pig for Big Pharma? If so, line up for your swine flu vaccine this fall... #2 - Swine flu vaccines contain dangerous adjuvants that cause an inflammatory response in the body. This is why they are suspected of causing autism and other neurological disorders. #3 - The swine flu vaccine could actually increase your risk of death from swine flu by altering (or suppressing) your immune system response. There is zero evidence that even seasonal flu shots offer any meaningful protection for people who take the jabs. Vaccines are the snake oil of modern medicine. #4 - Doctors still don't know why the 1976 swine flu vaccines paralyzed so many people. And that means they really have no clue whether the upcoming vaccine might cause the same devastating side effects. (And they're not testing it, either...)