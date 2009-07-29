Podcast #210 - July 29th, 2009
Interview with Jennifer Ouellette
News Items: Oldest Animal Fossils, New State of Matter, FDA Say Mercury Amalgam Safe, Past Life Hypnotism, Stressful Sweat
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Oldest Animal Fossils http://news.yahoo.com/s/livescience/20090727/sc_livescience/oldestanimalfossilsfoundinlakesnotoceans
- New State of Matter http://www.livescience.com/technology/090728-new-state-matter.html
- FDA Says Mercury Amalgam Safe http://www.physorg.com/news168018975.html
- Past Life Hypnotism http://www.haaretz.com/hasen/spages/1102563.html
- Stressful Sweat http://www.newscientist.com/article/dn17527-scent-of-fear-puts-brain-in-emergency-mode.html
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - Corrections Thomas Jefferson Copernicium
- Question # 2 - Anti-Flu-Vax Crankery Steve, I got this list from NaturalNews.com. Apparently the H1N1 flu vaccine is yet another way to 'catch' autism. :) I especially love the last line: '...flu vaccines are a tax on people who don't understand health.' --Jamie Preston-- Ten things you're not supposed to know about the swine flu vaccine (At least, not by anyone in authority...) #1 - The vaccine production was 'rushed' and the vaccine has never been tested on humans. Do you like to play guinea pig for Big Pharma? If so, line up for your swine flu vaccine this fall... #2 - Swine flu vaccines contain dangerous adjuvants that cause an inflammatory response in the body. This is why they are suspected of causing autism and other neurological disorders. #3 - The swine flu vaccine could actually increase your risk of death from swine flu by altering (or suppressing) your immune system response. There is zero evidence that even seasonal flu shots offer any meaningful protection for people who take the jabs. Vaccines are the snake oil of modern medicine. #4 - Doctors still don't know why the 1976 swine flu vaccines paralyzed so many people. And that means they really have no clue whether the upcoming vaccine might cause the same devastating side effects. (And they're not testing it, either...)
Interview
- Interview with Jennifer Oullette Jennifer Oullette is the director of the Science and Entertainment Exchange. http://blog.scienceandentertainmentexchange.org/2009/05/jennifer-ouellette-bio.html
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science A new systematic review of published research concludes that there is not significant nutritional difference between organically grown food and more traditionally grown food. http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/159212.php
- Item # 2 Fiction Scientists have developed a technology for “barcoding” human DNA, which can be used for rapid bio-identification using non-invasive transdermal scanning. http://www.physorg.com/news167934445.html
- Item # 3 Science Scientists have successfully created brown fat cells from skin cells and transplanted them into adult mice. http://www.physorg.com/news168094278.html
Who's That Noisy
Quote of the Week
