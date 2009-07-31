Question # 1 - Origin of Matter

Hi, My name is Aaron Kren. I'm a Christian and I've started to listen to some of your podcasts. I also lived in Grand Rapids for a while, so I found it interesting to hear you talk about about the area - such as churches like Mars Hill. I visited there a couple times, but became a member of a smaller independent church. I'm listening to discover more about what atheists and skeptics believe. I figure that if what I believe is true, then there ought to be proper responses to what you believe. I find your podcasts challenging, but good in giving me a greater desire to dive deeper into what I believe. I think it is true that many Christians don't have a deep understanding of their faith. I also think (because it has been true of me) that Christians are often segregated in their own communities and don't rub shoulders enough with people who aren't Christians. It really is amazing to see how wholeheartedly people believe in different things. I found it refreshing to hear you say (and correct me if I'm wrong) that you don't follow the postmodern perspective that there is no One Truth and that belief is subjective. It makes sense that if the whole Universe relies on laws and scientific facts, that the same should also be true for issues of spirituality. I know you don't believe in spiritual things, or God, but if God were real, would you say that not all belief systems would work equally in connecting with God and living the way He desires? I'm just curious as to what you would say. I have one other question. I don't necessarily mean it to be a 'got you!' question, but I am curious about what your view is. If evolution is true, where did the first particles of matter, from which all life evolved, come from? You've probably answered this many times and you've no doubt thought about it and researched it as best as you can. I admit, I haven't yet taken the time to research the common beliefs about the subject, but I thought this would be a good place to start. I just wonder (since your beliefs are based on logic) how you could logically believe that these particles always existed for zillions of years before they started evolving. Our experience of the earth and the universe tells us that things have a beginning and an end. Things are born and things die. Nothing randomly originates out of nothing. Where did these original 'things' come from? Logically, there should be just nothing - no matter, no universe, no existence, no life - then we wouldn't have to answer the question of how something came from nothing. Well, I'll stop babbling, and I'll continue to check in on your podcast. Thanks, Aaron