Homeopathy Nonsense

Hey guys, Thanks for being the best and most informative podcast in the observable universe. I have an example of homeopathy apologetics that I guarantee will arouse the bull crap meter in all of you. I thought this might make a great Name That Logical Fallacy segment (where did that segment disappear to?) Anyway here is a quote about why homeopathy is scientific (link provided to the full story below): '...although homeopaths may not understand how their medicines work, keep in mind that leading contemporary pharmacologists readily acknowledge that there are many commonly prescribed drugs today, including aspirin and certain antibiotics, whose mechanism of action remains unknown, but this gap in knowledge has yet to stop physicians from prescribing them. Many conventional physicians express doubt about the efficacy of homeopathy, asserting that they will 'believe it when they see it.' It may be more appropriate for them to acknowledge that they will 'see it when they will believe it.' This is not meant as a criticism of conventional physicians as much as of conventional medical thinking. The biomedical paradigm has narrowed the view of, the thinking about, and the practice of medicine to the treatment of specific disease entities with supposedly symptom-specific drugs and procedures. An integral aspect of this approach to medicine is the assumption that the larger the dose of a drug, the stronger will be its effects. While this seems to make sense on the surface, knowledgeable physicians and pharmacologists know that it isn't true. There is a recognized principle in pharmacology called the 'biphasic response of drugs.'1 Rather than a drug simply having increased effects as its dose becomes larger, research has consistently shown that exceedingly small doses of a substance will have the opposite effects of large doses. The two phases of a drug's action (thus the name 'biphasic') are dose-dependent. For instance, it is widely recognized that normal medical doses of atropine block the parasympathetic nerves, causing mucous membranes to dry up, while exceedingly small doses of atropine cause increased secretions to mucous membranes.' Full story: http://www.healthy.net/scr/article.asp?ID=942 Thanks a lot guys and keep up the awesome work (I expresed my appreciation via a donation last week). Cheers Fred Lunjevich Auckland, New Zealand