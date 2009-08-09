Question # 1 - Aquatic Ape

Hi SGU, Love the show. My only complaint is that it only comes out once a week! I was wondering what you all thought about the aquatic ape theory - the theory that humans in their past have an ancestor that spent time in the water as a way to explain our subcutaneous fat layer, our hairlessness, our ability to control our breathing, etc. all of which differentiate us from other apes. Is it pseudoscience? If not, why doesn't it have broader acceptance and/or inquiry? Thanks, Coire (pronounced like 'Cory') ____________ Scientific Aquatic Ape Resource: http://www.aquaticape.org/