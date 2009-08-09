The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #214 - August 25th, 2009

Interview with Jamy Ian Swiss
News Items: Surviving a Cataclysm, Zombie Apocalypse, WHO Says No to Homeopathy,Itako Fading, Dinochicken
Science or Fiction
Whos That Noisy

News Items

  • Surviving a Cataclysm Darkness - http://www.newscientist.com/article/mg20327222.800-survival-in-a-postapocalypse-blackout.html
  • Zombie Apocalypse http://www.wired.com/wiredscience/2009/08/zombies/
  • WHO Says No to Homeopathy http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=814
  • Itako Fading http://www.nytimes.com/2009/08/21/world/asia/21japan.html?_r=5
  • Dinochicken http://www.breitbart.com/article.php?id=CNG.60b96f71bf4ba4781f8a5d3a49a22a0e.5f1&show_article=1

Interview

  • Interview with Jamy Ian Swiss Jamy Ian Swiss is a magician and skeptic, co-founder of the New York City Skeptics. http://jamyianswiss.com/index.htm

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item # 1 A new study shows that women tend to be more tentative and uncertain in their social interactions than men. http://www.news.ucdavis.edu/search/news_detail.lasso?id=9208
  • Item # 2 A recent study finds that, when lost, people really do walk in circles. http://dsc.discovery.com/news/2009/08/20/walking-circles.html
  • Item # Recent evidence shows that obese people have 8% less brain tissue than those of normal weight. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/08/090825090745.htm

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - a sonic boom

Quote of the Week

  • Quote of the Week “In questions of science, the authority of a thousand is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual.” Galileo Galilei