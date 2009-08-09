Podcast #214 - August 25th, 2009
Interview with Jamy Ian Swiss
News Items: Surviving a Cataclysm, Zombie Apocalypse, WHO Says No to Homeopathy,Itako Fading, Dinochicken
Science or Fiction
Whos That Noisy
News Items
- Surviving a Cataclysm Darkness - http://www.newscientist.com/article/mg20327222.800-survival-in-a-postapocalypse-blackout.html
- Zombie Apocalypse http://www.wired.com/wiredscience/2009/08/zombies/
- WHO Says No to Homeopathy http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=814
- Itako Fading http://www.nytimes.com/2009/08/21/world/asia/21japan.html?_r=5
- Dinochicken http://www.breitbart.com/article.php?id=CNG.60b96f71bf4ba4781f8a5d3a49a22a0e.5f1&show_article=1
Interview
- Interview with Jamy Ian Swiss Jamy Ian Swiss is a magician and skeptic, co-founder of the New York City Skeptics. http://jamyianswiss.com/index.htm
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Fiction A new study shows that women tend to be more tentative and uncertain in their social interactions than men. http://www.news.ucdavis.edu/search/news_detail.lasso?id=9208
- Item # 2 Science A recent study finds that, when lost, people really do walk in circles. http://dsc.discovery.com/news/2009/08/20/walking-circles.html
- Item # Science Recent evidence shows that obese people have 8% less brain tissue than those of normal weight. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/08/090825090745.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - a sonic boom
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week “In questions of science, the authority of a thousand is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual.” Galileo Galilei