Question # 1 - Appendix

I recently came across an article that talked about the possible usefulness of the human appendix. I always thought and was taught that the appendix had no real purpose and was just leftover. Could you please talk about this, and the implications that this study could have for the evolution-creationism debate. The study was in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology. Thanks for all you do, as a recovering southern baptist and a new skeptic I find that your podcast very useful in my skeptical training. Adam Waller Aiken, SC