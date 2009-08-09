Podcast #215 - September 1st, 2009
Interview with Adam Savage
News Items: Multitasking, Methane Fog on Titan, Google Nessie, Evolving Mice
Your Questions and E-mails: Appendix, iPhone Crap App
Science or Fiction
Who's That Noisy
News Items
- Multitasking http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/?p=831
- Methane Fog on Titan http://www.gps.caltech.edu/~mbrown/papers/ps/fog_pp.pdf
- Nessie on Google Earth http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/6091308/Is-the-Loch-Ness-monster-on-Google-Earth.html
- Evolving Mice http://www.theness.com/neurologicablog/
Questions and E-mails
- Question # 1 - Appendix I recently came across an article that talked about the possible usefulness of the human appendix. I always thought and was taught that the appendix had no real purpose and was just leftover. Could you please talk about this, and the implications that this study could have for the evolution-creationism debate. The study was in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology. Thanks for all you do, as a recovering southern baptist and a new skeptic I find that your podcast very useful in my skeptical training. Adam Waller Aiken, SC
- Question # 2 - iPhone Crap App Found this on the web and had to laugh. It also kinda makes me mad. Would love if you could destroy this claim on the show. Keep up the great work :) http://www.pocketpaindoctor.com/ Scott Eslinger LaGrande OR http://www.engadget.com/2009/08/26/video-pocket-pain-doctor-is-the-worst-iphone-app-ever/
Interview
- Interview with Adam Savage Adam Savage is the co-host of the very popular Discovery Channel show - The Mythbusters.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item # 1 Science Scientists discover evidence of iridescence in a 40 million year old fossil feather. http://www.physorg.com/news170494542.html
- Item # 2 Science Scientists develop a new computer model of the effects of the solar cycle on climate change, indicating a much greater effect than previously believed. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/08/090827141349.htm
- Item # 3 Fiction A survey of nearby galaxies has located several stars that appear to be older than the age of the universe. http://www.csiro.au/news/Star-birth-myth-busted.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Making a crop circle.
Quote of the Week
- Quote of the Week You look at science (or at least talk of it) as some sort of demoralizing invention of man, something apart from real life, and which must be cautiously guarded and kept separate from everyday existence. But science and everyday life cannot and should not be separated. Science, for me, gives a partial explanation for life. In so far as it goes, it is based on fact, experience and experiment. - Rosalind Franklin